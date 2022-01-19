'There is minimal detection of people who drive under the influence of alcohol'





The number of drunken drivers on the South African roads has raised concerns.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula released the 2021 festive season road death statistics that show 1685 people died on the country's roads in the short period from 1 December 2021 to 11 January 2022.

John Perlman speaks to the University of Pretoria Emeritus Professor specialising in the law of third-party compensation Prof Hennie Klopper about the difficulties of prosecuting drunken drivers.

The problem with drunken driving is that there is minimal detection of people who are under the influence of alcohol. Prof Hennie Klopper, Emeritus Professor specialising in the law of third-party compensation - University of Pretoria

The whole process of proving that a person was under the influence of alcohol when he drove the vehicle is a very technical procedure and its a long chain from the time a person was arrested to the time the evidence is presented in court. Prof Hennie Klopper, Emeritus Professor specialising in the law of third-party compensation - University of Pretoria

Listen to the full interview below: