Start off the year on a good note with DStv Premium
Budget and body goals are being placed on fridge doors as a reminder of what our annual plans are after a hectic festive season of unkempt indulgence with close friends and family. We tend to mute the frenzied year that was and turn our focus on how we can better manage the coming year and its challenges.
Our young ones have returned to school as we too, begin a reintroduction to regular work schedules, lamenting the need for longer holidays and recalling those bucket list items which weren't ticked off in 2021.
In the midst of our restarting a new year, we appreciate how far good news goes... and so here it is:
DStv Premium has extended the Streaming Only offer to the end of March 2022!
Entertainment to look forward to in 2022, includes the following...
If your passion lies in the kitchen, mastering and showcasing your culinary fetishes, you can catch Season 4 of MasterChef SA. Egos will be bruised, failures will be exposed, and credit will be dished out to those closest to the perfecting that scrumptious South African delicacy.
Strangers You Know, a South African true crime docuseries will have you at the edge of your seat with chilling accounts of some devious people who live amongst us. Catch some of the most heartbreaking stories of ordinary South Africans and their search for their loved ones and how their discoveries shocked the rest of the country.
Take advantage of this offer by signing up for unlimited DStv Premium streaming entertainment at a special price of R699 until the end of March.
So while 2021 might have left you goals to tick off, 2022 has started with some welcome savings thanks to DStv!
