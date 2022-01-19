AfriForum heads to court as 'a permanent state of disaster damages economy'





Calls for the government to end the state of disaster is gaining momentum.

Trade union Solidarity and AfriForum will approach the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, in a bid to end the state of disaster.

John Perlman speaks to AfriForum campaigns manager Jacques Broodryk.

We are heading into a state where it's not a temporary state of disaster anymore, it's becoming a permanent state of disaster. Our economy cannot continue to be damaged. Jacques Broodryk, Campaigns manager - AfriForum

There is nothing stopping them from reimplementing hard lockdown again as long as the state of disaster is in place. Jacques Broodryk, Campaigns manager - AfriForum

