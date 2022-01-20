Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
Across the desk – University Vice Chancellors
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Professor Zeblon Vilakazi - Vice Chancellor of Wits University
Prof. Tawana Kupe - Vice Chancellor and Principal at the University of Pretoria
Today at 12:05
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga hosts the top achievers of the national senior certificate for breakfast at the Houghton Hotel.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter
Today at 12:10
In a bid to end rotational schooling- The Democratic Alliance heads to court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Baxolile ‘Bax’ Nodada
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - Setting up a financial plan
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
WATCH: Taxi driver 'Gaddafi' crashing into police with school pupils goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 January 2022 8:30 AM
'EFF could have marched to restaurant association, not to the workplace' Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks about the politics of EFF doing oversight visits at restaurants at Mall of Africa in Midran... 20 January 2022 8:24 AM
Bloods stocks critically low, SANBS calls for donations South African National Blood Service Medical Director Dr Karin van den Berg says they are currently on 2.2 days of blood supply. 20 January 2022 7:37 AM
'Restaurants also at fault for providing employee info demanded by EFF' Bruce Whitfield interviews expert Ahmore Burger-Smidt from Werksmans Attorneys after the EFF's 'employee checks'. 19 January 2022 8:39 PM
'Firms implicated in state capture shouldn't be allowed to do business in SA' Ray White talks to Esethu Mancotywa, Deputy President of the Black Management Forum (BMF), about its statement. 18 January 2022 8:57 PM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
The James Webb telescope is what we needed to see humanity's past and future Long delays and massive costs aside, this is epic engineering 19 January 2022 7:15 PM
Reserve Bank has to respond with interest rate hikes as inflation jumps to 5.9% Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib Asset Management) about the December CPI. 19 January 2022 6:39 PM
WATCH: Shark spotted swimming near surfers on shallow water goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 January 2022 8:45 AM
You shouldn't make your bed first thing in the morning, warns cleaning expert Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 January 2022 8:00 AM
Some people wrongly avoid a number of things thinking they have allergy - Expert Professor Mike Levin from the Allergy Foundation of South Africa talks about allergies and how they manifest. 18 January 2022 3:24 PM
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
I never want to write music that will make someone feel worse - Ross Harding The blues-rock musician tells Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that he has gravitated towards lyrical content that is catharsis. 14 January 2022 3:23 PM
A chance to tick a bucketlist music concert off your list in 2022 February 2022 is about to be sizzling hot - and it's not just because love is in the air. 14 January 2022 2:54 PM
WATCH: Lady searching for 'dream man' on TiKTok shocked when wife reaches out Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 January 2022 8:28 AM
How different is it to drive an electric car? What mental adjustments should you make when moving from petrol to electric cars? 17 January 2022 12:07 PM
Pig's heart transplanted into human 'is genetically modified' University of the Witwatersrand head of division for cardiology Dr Nqoba Tsabedze talks about organ transplants and the pig's hea... 13 January 2022 3:27 PM
Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch CPUT's 3rd satellite mission into space on Thursday Bruce Whitfield chats to Nyameko Royi of the French South African Institute of Technology, Cape Peninsula University of Technology 12 January 2022 8:52 PM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments. 17 January 2022 7:52 PM
'Eskom must not be allowed to punish consumers for its failures' Bruce Whitfield interviews Melanie Veness (Association of South African Chambers) and energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 January 2022 6:24 PM
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?' Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money Show 13 January 2022 8:59 PM
WATCH: Taxi driver 'Gaddafi' crashing into police with school pupils goes viral

20 January 2022 8:30 AM
by Zanele Zama
Taxi Driver
Taxi
School transport
'Whats Gone Viral'
'Khabazela

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Shark spotted swimming near surfers on shallow water goes viral

A video of a taxi driver trying to evade traffic police has gone viral.

The driver named Gaddafi can be seen trying to outrun the police but eventually crashes the taxi full of school children.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




'EFF could have marched to restaurant association, not to the workplace'

20 January 2022 8:24 AM

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks about the politics of EFF doing oversight visits at restaurants at Mall of Africa in Midrand.

Bloods stocks critically low, SANBS calls for donations

20 January 2022 7:37 AM

South African National Blood Service Medical Director Dr Karin van den Berg says they are currently on 2.2 days of blood supply.

'Restaurants also at fault for providing employee info demanded by EFF'

19 January 2022 8:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews expert Ahmore Burger-Smidt from Werksmans Attorneys after the EFF's 'employee checks'.

'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry'

19 January 2022 7:38 PM

The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment.

Reserve Bank has to respond with interest rate hikes as inflation jumps to 5.9%

19 January 2022 6:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib Asset Management) about the December CPI.

AfriForum heads to court as 'a permanent state of disaster damages economy'

19 January 2022 5:22 PM

AfriForum campaigns manager Jacques Broodryk says it's time everything goes back to normal.

'There is minimal detection of people who drive under the influence of alcohol'

19 January 2022 5:14 PM

University of Pretoria Emeritus Professor specialising in the law of third-party compensation Hennie Klopper talks about the difficulties of prosecuting drunken drivers.

Commuters in Mabopane were excited to have the trains back today - Prasa

19 January 2022 2:25 PM

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa acting group chief executive officer David Mphelo talks about the Mabopane-to-Pretoria line.

Rain to start clearing tomorrow but Gauteng will continue to experience La Niña

19 January 2022 1:36 PM

South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen says La Niña is still going to be in circulation for the remainder of summer and even into early autumn there is a possibility of above-normal rainfall.

Shortage of jobs worsens humiliation of black people through cheap labour

19 January 2022 12:06 PM

Clinical psychologist Angela Deh says studies show that priority expenses in low-income households are transport and electricity before food.

Sebati family murder: Accused corroborated each others' stories, court told

20 January 2022 10:21 AM

20 January 2022 10:21 AM

[WEATHER WARNING] Potentially life-threatening heatwave coming this weekend

20 January 2022 10:06 AM

20 January 2022 10:06 AM

Ladysmith mom hoping for closure as search for missing son continues

20 January 2022 9:59 AM

20 January 2022 9:59 AM

