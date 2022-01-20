WATCH: Taxi driver 'Gaddafi' crashing into police with school pupils goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Shark spotted swimming near surfers on shallow water goes viral

A video of a taxi driver trying to evade traffic police has gone viral.

The driver named Gaddafi can be seen trying to outrun the police but eventually crashes the taxi full of school children.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: