WATCH: Taxi driver 'Gaddafi' crashing into police with school pupils goes viral
A video of a taxi driver trying to evade traffic police has gone viral.
The driver named Gaddafi can be seen trying to outrun the police but eventually crashes the taxi full of school children.
Watch the video below:
Gaddafi yena😭 pic.twitter.com/5L6hVdkwUv— Call me Thabo🩸 (@Callmethaboo2nd) January 18, 2022
