WATCH: Shark spotted swimming near surfers on shallow water goes viral
A shark was spotted swimming near surfers in Betty's Bay situated on the Overberg coast of South Africa's Western Cape province.
It's reported that the shark did not attack anyone.
Shark 🦈 tank @cutmaker pic.twitter.com/vqFF3s9LbZ— Greg Davies (@the_gregdavies) January 18, 2022
