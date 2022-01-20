Bloods stocks critically low, SANBS calls for donations





The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is calling on South Africans to come out in their numbers and donate blood.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, South African National Blood Service Medical Director Dr Karin van den Berg says they are currently low on blood stocks.

We are currently on 2.2 days very well below the level five days recommended by the World Health Organization. Dr Karin van den Berg, Medical Director, The South African National Blood Service

Currently, we are experiencing a tremendous demand for our blood supply. we haven't seen such high demands during the month of January not ever, even before covid so we are really in a dire stretch at the moment. Dr Karin van den Berg, Medical Director, The South African National Blood Service

