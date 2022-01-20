'EFF could have marched to restaurant association, not to the workplace'





The Economic Freedom Fighters visit to restaurants on Wednesday caused a stir.

Leader Julius Malema with an entourage embarked on inspections to establishments in the hospitality industry to check on the ratio of foreigners to South Africans employed.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga about this.

RELATED: 'Restaurants also at fault for providing employee info demanded by EFF'

The power relations between the EFF as a party and the owners of the restaurants are so different. The EFF is a powerful party therefore it is not in a position to actually, respectfully go at that level. If they wanted to do something they could have marched to the restaurant association, not to the workplace. Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

The government seems to exonerate itself from failure to have a coherent policy on immigration. We are where we are because the government did not have a policy on immigration. Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

Listen to the full interview below: