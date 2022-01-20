Politicians have stolen the theatre, they are now the actors - Pieter-Dirk Uys
Pieter-Dirk Uys was born in Cape Town in 1945 to an Afrikaner father and German-Jewish mother. He has been in the theatre since the mid-1960s. Closely associated with both the Space Theatre in Cape Town and Johannesburg's Market Theatre during the 1970s and 1980s, he has written and performed more than 20 plays and over 30 revues and one-man shows throughout South Africa and abroad.
Pieter-Dirk Uys has been doing this sort of thing for so long that people now refer to it as a career. Officially unemployed since the early 1970s, he writes, directs, acts, produces and does everything else, including the making of dresses and the wearing of them! Having survived the mediocrity of apartheid kultuur, it is his therapy and his joy to expose the bones of that dinosaur for the entertainment of democratic audiences worldwide. He is delighted to still have a government that on a daily basis writes his best material.
He tells Clement Manyathela more on Hanging Out.
I never thought Evita would last more than one show. She became more than one character. Evita in the 80s was a member of the National Party. She was invited to Parliament in 1994 and then she formed her own political party. Nelson Mandela had a great sense of humour. I am 76 years old but I feel 22.Pieter-Dirk Uys, Performer, author, satirist, and social activist
I haven't gotten an answer to changing the world with theatre. Theatre is like telling people that there is light at the end of the tunnel. People, politicians have stolen theatre, they are now the actors. Every performance is different because audiences demand different energy.Pieter-Dirk Uys, Performer, author, satirist, and social activist
What I do is the most wonderful job in the world because it is not a job, it is a life.
Listen below for the full interview...
