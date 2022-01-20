No clarity on whether 162 learners from Tirelong school were abducted





There is confusion about whether the 162 learners from Tirelong Secondary school in the North West were kidnapped or not.

On Thursday morning, the department revealed that it was investigating reports that 162 pupils were abducted on Tuesday night from the Boons Mega Farm School hostel by a mob of drunk people pretending to be parents.

Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque spoke to the police and they say no case of abduction has been opened and urged parents to come forward.

The community even marched demanding a new building because the children can be in this building, it's unsafe. Then last week a decision was taken by the department to take them to boarding schools and the parents are not happy about this. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Ironically, 54 children were also snatched at the Naauwpoort Mega Farm School and the parents are saying they were simply not consulted. It is still not clear if the parents or communities are behind this. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

