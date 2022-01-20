Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
EWN: Matric Breakfast for Top achievers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter
Today at 16:10
IFP proposed quotas for foreign nationals 2 years ago
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Liezl van der Merwe, IFP MP
Today at 16:20
[EXPLAINER] What is the Spectrum?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Steven Ambrose - MD at Atvance Intelligence
Today at 16:50
SKYPE: Joe Biden First year in office
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Simon Marks, US Correspondent
Today at 17:20
Cape Town's contingecy plans for Chlorine Gas shortage
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste at City of Cape Town
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
$100 oil price on the way
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Raymond Phillips - Commodities Trader at RMB
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Where does the true value of a company's value come from - product or process or people?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - Setting up a financial plan
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
No clarity on whether 162 learners from Tirelong school were abducted

20 January 2022 1:24 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Kidnapping
Police
Tirelong Secondary School

Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque gives information from the SGB and police on the Tirelong secondary School learners.

There is confusion about whether the 162 learners from Tirelong Secondary school in the North West were kidnapped or not.

On Thursday morning, the department revealed that it was investigating reports that 162 pupils were abducted on Tuesday night from the Boons Mega Farm School hostel by a mob of drunk people pretending to be parents.

Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque spoke to the police and they say no case of abduction has been opened and urged parents to come forward.

The community even marched demanding a new building because the children can be in this building, it's unsafe. Then last week a decision was taken by the department to take them to boarding schools and the parents are not happy about this.

Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Ironically, 54 children were also snatched at the Naauwpoort Mega Farm School and the parents are saying they were simply not consulted. It is still not clear if the parents or communities are behind this.

Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below:




20 January 2022 1:24 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Kidnapping
Police
Tirelong Secondary School

