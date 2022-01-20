How to use a gap year to your benefit
The 2021 matric results will have been released and others do not know what to do because their marks might be low for University entry.
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Warriors Academy founder Rudi Viljoen about who can take a gap year.
He says that he believes that one set of school marks should not define you or your future.
When we talk of a gap year, there is such a wide range of opportunities out there, so many things one can do. It depends from person to person.Rudi Viljoen, Founder - Warriors Academy
There is a very small percentage of people who know exactly what they want to go and go study. The rest of the people are forced into something that the parents want them to do.Rudi Viljoen, Founder - Warriors Academy
It is important that a gap year is structured.Rudi Viljoen, Founder - Warriors Academy
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : EWN
