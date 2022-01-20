If a restaurant employs 100 people, 80 should be South Africans - IFP
The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) says it will table a Private Members Bill that will prioritise the employment of South Africans and still cater for foreign nationals.
Speaking to John Perlman, IFP member of Parliament Liezl van der Merwe says they started working on this bill in 2019.
She adds that they wanted to do research, fact-checking before rising to the Parliament.
We don't want to grandstand or make it a PR issue, for us it's something we started some time ago.Liezl van der Merwe, Member of Parliament - IFP
We are saying that in some sectors of our economy whether it's the construction sector or restaurant industry etc, there are complaints that foreign nationals are being prioritised into job opportunities first.Liezl van der Merwe, Member of Parliament - IFP
We are saying the minister must put forward numerical targets. If a restaurant employs 100 people, 80 should be South Africans. Our proposal is 80:20.Liezl van der Merwe, Member of Parliament - IFP
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_12658330_cutting-jobs.html?vti=nrv6dn7cs1h0euva8m-1-7
