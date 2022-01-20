Understanding what spectrum is and how it works





Telkom has proposed a withdrawal of its urgent interdict against SA's spectrum auction.

John Perlman speaks to Atvance Intelligence MD Steven Ambrose to better understand what a spectrum is and why this matter to South Africans.

Spectrum is radio waves, as simple as that. The mobile networks use radio waves to transmit data and the more space they have on the radio wave, the easier and better they can operate. Steven Ambrose, MD - Atvance Intelligence

Currently, we have a chunk of radio waves that are used for television, another chunk used for other types of radios such as army radios, police radios and a huge chunk of the radio waves is allocated to mobile networks. Steven Ambrose, MD - Atvance Intelligence

South Africa never had an auction, what they did many years ago was they allocated radio waves to various operators and said go out there and do your thing. Steven Ambrose, MD - Atvance Intelligence

Listen to the full interview below: