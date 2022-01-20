Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 22:05
Africa At A Glance: Sudan Crisis
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu retracts opinion piece on SA's judiciary - Presidency

20 January 2022 7:40 PM
by Tlou Legodi
The statement says President Cyril Ramaphosa met her earlier this week, where he admonished her about her recent article entitled 'Hi Mzansi, have we seen justice?' published on 7 January 2022.

The Presidency has released a statement saying Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has retracted her opinion piece on South Africa's judiciary.

READ: 'Sisulu willing to use all means to attain objective of being president' ALSO READ: 'It's unfortunate that we have absolute silence from the president on Sisulu' ALSO READ: ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang responds to Minister Sisulu ALSO READ: Sisulu's shallow attacks are hurtful and insulting - Judge Albie Sachs

HERE IS THE STATEMENT:

PresidencyPresident Cyril Ramaphosa met with the Minister of Tourism, Ms Lindiwe Sisulu, in Cape Town earlier this week, where he admonished her about her recent article entitled “Hi Mzansi, have we seen justice?” published on 7 January 2022.

The President specifically admonished the Minister about her attack on the judiciary when she said: “Today, in the high echelons of our judicial system are those mentally colonised Africans, who have settled with the worldview and mindset of those who have dispossessed their ancestors.

“They are only too happy to lick the spittle of those who falsely claim superiority.

“The lack of confidence that permeates their rulings against their own speaks very loudly, while others, secure in their agenda, clap behind closed doors.”

Minister Sisulu conceded that her words were inappropriate.

Minister Sisulu retracts this statement and affirms her support for the judiciary.

“I accept that my column has levelled against the judiciary and African judges in particular unsubstantiated, gratuitous and deeply hurtful comments,” said Minister Sisulu.

“I retract unequivocally my hurtful comments. I recognise that many women and men judges past and present have served their country in the judiciary with dedication and patriotism and some have made sterling sacrifices in the fight against apartheid and colonialism.

“I apologise for and regret the hurt I have caused the judiciary.”

Listen below for political parties' reactions to Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's comments on the Judiciary


































