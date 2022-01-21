WATCH: Emotional Adele explains why she pulled plug on Las Vegas show





Adele has postponed her entire Las Vegas residency, 24 hours before the opening night.

In the emotional video, Adele says half of her team have Covid and it's been impossible to finish the show.

Watch the video below:

All dates will be rescheduled

More info coming soon

💔 pic.twitter.com/k0A4lXhW5l — Adele (@Adele) January 20, 2022

