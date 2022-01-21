WATCH: News reporter getting hit by a car during live broadcast goes viral

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener Guests Mvusi Mdala - at ANC

ANC says staff will be paid salaries by end of January

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener Guests Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24

Today at 12:41

Clean tap water may be at risk with the shortage of Chlorine

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sputnick Ratau - Director Media Liason at Department Of Water & Sanitation

