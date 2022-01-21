WATCH: News reporter getting hit by a car during live broadcast goes viral

Streaming issues? Report here
Mandy Wiener Midday Report 2021 Mandy Wiener Midday Report 2021
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:23
ANC says staff will be paid salaries by end of January
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mvusi Mdala - at ANC
Today at 12:27
Update on Zandile Mafe arson court case
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 12:41
Clean tap water may be at risk with the shortage of Chlorine
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sputnick Ratau - Director Media Liason at Department Of Water & Sanitation
Today at 12:45
The World Bank has approved a $750 million development policy loan for South Africa
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof. Jannie Rossouw
Today at 12:52
Spreading the good news
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 13:35
Movies and what to Stream with Hugh Fraser
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:50
Travel Feature - Traveling Gabon
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Kanya Kali - African Travel Content Creator
Today at 14:05
Upside of Failure - Lisa Raleigh
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Lisa Raleigh - Fitness and Health Specialist/Business Woman
Today at 15:20
Jan Gerwel Technical High School Produces its first matriculants
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Albert Mocke, Principal at Jan Gerwel Techinical High School
Today at 16:20
Chlorine gas shortage averted
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:09
SA secure $750 million World Bank loan to boost economic recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Black exceptionalism: 'A lot of the time what blacks compete for is legitimacy' Social innovator Mbali N says black professionals are seen as being inherently inferior and the mistakes that black people make ar... 21 January 2022 10:54 AM
Teachers commended for covid learning transition Bongani Bingwa speaks to principals from the top-performing schools and a matriculant Jubilee Dongowho got 9 distinctions. 21 January 2022 8:00 AM
Sisulu has no intention of apologising for opinion piece - spokesperson Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's spokesperson Steve Motale told Eyewitness News that the Presidency misrepresented Sisulu’s meeti... 21 January 2022 7:35 AM
View all Local
Presidency was trying to outsmart Sisulu, something is fishy here - Clement Clement Manyathela weighs in on the battle of statements between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu. 21 January 2022 10:48 AM
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu retracts opinion piece on SA's judiciary - Presidency The statement says President Cyril Ramaphosa met her earlier this week, where he admonished her about her recent article entitled... 20 January 2022 7:40 PM
If a restaurant employs 100 people, 80 should be South Africans - IFP Inkatha Freedom Party MP Liezl van der Merwe explains the Private Members Bill which they will table in Parliament. 20 January 2022 4:45 PM
View all Politics
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future' The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies. 20 January 2022 8:42 PM
National disaster declared after heavy rains, 'some summer crops written off' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Pieter Taljaard, CEO of Grain SA. 20 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Business
WATCH: News reporter getting hit by a car during live broadcast goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 January 2022 8:22 AM
How to use a gap year to your benefit Warriors Academy founder Rudi Viljoen says there are important things to do in a gap year. 20 January 2022 3:22 PM
Politicians have stolen the theatre, they are now the actors - Pieter-Dirk Uys The social activist tells Clement Manyathela that he never thought Evita Bezuidenhout would last more than one show. 20 January 2022 11:14 AM
View all Lifestyle
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Emotional Adele explains why she pulled plug on Las Vegas show Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 January 2022 8:39 AM
Start off the year on a good note with DStv Premium DStv Premium has extended the Streaming Only offer to the end of March 2022! 21 January 2022 6:25 AM
I never want to write music that will make someone feel worse - Ross Harding The blues-rock musician tells Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that he has gravitated towards lyrical content that is catharsis. 14 January 2022 3:23 PM
View all Entertainment
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB. 20 January 2022 7:41 PM
How different is it to drive an electric car? What mental adjustments should you make when moving from petrol to electric cars? 17 January 2022 12:07 PM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments. 17 January 2022 7:52 PM
'Eskom must not be allowed to punish consumers for its failures' Bruce Whitfield interviews Melanie Veness (Association of South African Chambers) and energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 January 2022 6:24 PM
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?' Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money Show 13 January 2022 8:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

WATCH: News reporter getting hit by a car during live broadcast goes viral

21 January 2022 8:22 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Car
'Whats Gone Viral'
live broadcast
'Khabazela
news reporter

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: News reporter getting hit by a car during live broadcast goes viral

A television news reporter getting hit by a car during a live broadcast has gone viral.

The reporter immediately got up, reassured the viewers she was okay and went ahead to finish her report.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




21 January 2022 8:22 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Car
'Whats Gone Viral'
live broadcast
'Khabazela
news reporter

More from Lifestyle

'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost'

20 January 2022 8:50 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future'

20 January 2022 8:42 PM

The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to use a gap year to your benefit

20 January 2022 3:22 PM

Warriors Academy founder Rudi Viljoen says there are important things to do in a gap year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Politicians have stolen the theatre, they are now the actors - Pieter-Dirk Uys

20 January 2022 11:14 AM

The social activist tells Clement Manyathela that he never thought Evita Bezuidenhout would last more than one show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Shark spotted swimming near surfers on shallow water goes viral

20 January 2022 8:45 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reserve Bank has to respond with interest rate hikes as inflation jumps to 5.9%

19 January 2022 6:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib Asset Management) about the December CPI.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Connecting with employees allows you to get the best out of them - HR specialist

19 January 2022 3:56 PM

Human resource and organisational effectiveness specialist Marie Sebueng talks about the effectiveness of compassion in the workplace.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You shouldn't make your bed first thing in the morning, warns cleaning expert

19 January 2022 8:00 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some people wrongly avoid a number of things thinking they have allergy - Expert

18 January 2022 3:24 PM

Professor Mike Levin from the Allergy Foundation of South Africa talks about allergies and how they manifest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: 'Askies, I'm sorry' Actor Patrick Shai apologies to Cassper Nyovest

18 January 2022 8:56 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Presidency was trying to outsmart Sisulu, something is fishy here - Clement

Politics

If a restaurant employs 100 people, 80 should be South Africans - IFP

Local Politics

Teachers commended for covid learning transition

Local

EWN Highlights

Solidarity takes UFS to court over its mandatory COVID vaccine policy

21 January 2022 11:47 AM

Zandile Mafe's bail hearing postponed to 29 January after he contracts COVID

21 January 2022 11:28 AM

Sadag urges parents to monitor matric children for problems related to results

21 January 2022 11:22 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA