WATCH: News reporter getting hit by a car during live broadcast goes viral
A television news reporter getting hit by a car during a live broadcast has gone viral.
The reporter immediately got up, reassured the viewers she was okay and went ahead to finish her report.
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:
Wow, this reporter gets hit by a car, and rebounds to finish the live shot! 😂 pic.twitter.com/dbwKt5N1xc— Lee K. Howard (@HowardWKYT) January 20, 2022
