Teachers commended for covid learning transition





It's celebrations across from the class of 2021.

While releasing the matric results on Thursday, Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, has congratulated the matric class of 2021 for achieving high-quality passes despite the pandemic.

The National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric class of 2021 overall pass rate stands at 76.4%.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jubille Dongo from Masibambane College in Orange farm who obtained 9 distinctions and want to study Actuarial Sciences at Wits.

Learning in grade 11 was a bit challenging because the covid pandemic was still new and all that but I really want to commend our teachers and the school on how they managed to help us through that transition. I was not expecting a distinction in English. Jubilee Dongo, Matriculant - Masibambane College

Listen to the full interview below:

The principal at Diepsloot High school, Mmateboho Makhubedu says they are proud of the performance of the school for achieving a 98,7%, pass rate.

The lesson that we have learnt is that we need to keep the learners most of the time at school because we are coming from a community where drugs and learners involved in gangsterism are so rife. Our strategy is that we keep these learners in school. Our grade 12 learners were at school five days a week, rotational learning was a no-no. Mmateboho Makhubedu, Principal - Diepsloot High school

Jeppe Boys achieved a 100% pass rate and the principal Dale Jackson says he is proud of the results.

I can't speak highly enough about our educators. None of my teachers took disability leave, they gave up weekends. They are just angels in the education system. Dale Jackson, Principal - Jeppe Boys

Listen to both interviews below: