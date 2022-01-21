Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Teachers commended for covid learning transition Bongani Bingwa speaks to principals from the top-performing schools and a matriculant Jubilee Dongowho got 9 distinctions. 21 January 2022 8:00 AM
Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future' The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies. 20 January 2022 8:42 PM
National disaster declared after heavy rains, 'some summer crops written off' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Pieter Taljaard, CEO of Grain SA. 20 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Local
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu retracts opinion piece on SA's judiciary - Presidency The statement says President Cyril Ramaphosa met her earlier this week, where he admonished her about her recent article entitled... 20 January 2022 7:40 PM
If a restaurant employs 100 people, 80 should be South Africans - IFP Inkatha Freedom Party MP Liezl van der Merwe explains the Private Members Bill which they will table in Parliament. 20 January 2022 4:45 PM
'EFF could have marched to restaurant association, not to the workplace' Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks about the politics of EFF doing oversight visits at restaurants at Mall of Africa in Midran... 20 January 2022 8:24 AM
View all Politics
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future' The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies. 20 January 2022 8:42 PM
View all Business
How to use a gap year to your benefit Warriors Academy founder Rudi Viljoen says there are important things to do in a gap year. 20 January 2022 3:22 PM
Politicians have stolen the theatre, they are now the actors - Pieter-Dirk Uys The social activist tells Clement Manyathela that he never thought Evita Bezuidenhout would last more than one show. 20 January 2022 11:14 AM
WATCH: Shark spotted swimming near surfers on shallow water goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 January 2022 8:45 AM
View all Lifestyle
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
View all Sport
Start off the year on a good note with DStv Premium DStv Premium has extended the Streaming Only offer to the end of March 2022! 21 January 2022 6:25 AM
I never want to write music that will make someone feel worse - Ross Harding The blues-rock musician tells Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that he has gravitated towards lyrical content that is catharsis. 14 January 2022 3:23 PM
A chance to tick a bucketlist music concert off your list in 2022 February 2022 is about to be sizzling hot - and it’s not just because love is in the air. 14 January 2022 2:54 PM
View all Entertainment
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB. 20 January 2022 7:41 PM
How different is it to drive an electric car? What mental adjustments should you make when moving from petrol to electric cars? 17 January 2022 12:07 PM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments. 17 January 2022 7:52 PM
'Eskom must not be allowed to punish consumers for its failures' Bruce Whitfield interviews Melanie Veness (Association of South African Chambers) and energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 January 2022 6:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Teachers commended for covid learning transition

21 January 2022 8:00 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Matric
Teachers
class of 2021
Matric 2021
distinctions
masibambae college

Bongani Bingwa speaks to principals from the top-performing schools and a matriculant Jubilee Dongowho got 9 distinctions.

It's celebrations across from the class of 2021.

While releasing the matric results on Thursday, Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, has congratulated the matric class of 2021 for achieving high-quality passes despite the pandemic.

The National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric class of 2021 overall pass rate stands at 76.4%.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jubille Dongo from Masibambane College in Orange farm who obtained 9 distinctions and want to study Actuarial Sciences at Wits.

Learning in grade 11 was a bit challenging because the covid pandemic was still new and all that but I really want to commend our teachers and the school on how they managed to help us through that transition. I was not expecting a distinction in English.

Jubilee Dongo, Matriculant - Masibambane College

Listen to the full interview below:

The principal at Diepsloot High school, Mmateboho Makhubedu says they are proud of the performance of the school for achieving a 98,7%, pass rate.

The lesson that we have learnt is that we need to keep the learners most of the time at school because we are coming from a community where drugs and learners involved in gangsterism are so rife. Our strategy is that we keep these learners in school. Our grade 12 learners were at school five days a week, rotational learning was a no-no.

Mmateboho Makhubedu, Principal - Diepsloot High school

Jeppe Boys achieved a 100% pass rate and the principal Dale Jackson says he is proud of the results.

I can't speak highly enough about our educators. None of my teachers took disability leave, they gave up weekends. They are just angels in the education system.

Dale Jackson, Principal - Jeppe Boys

Listen to both interviews below:




21 January 2022 8:00 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Matric
Teachers
class of 2021
Matric 2021
distinctions
masibambae college

More from Local

Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future'

20 January 2022 8:42 PM

The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National disaster declared after heavy rains, 'some summer crops written off'

20 January 2022 6:57 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Pieter Taljaard, CEO of Grain SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Understanding what spectrum is and how it works

20 January 2022 5:25 PM

Atvance Intelligence MD Steven Ambrose explains how the spectrum is allocated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

If a restaurant employs 100 people, 80 should be South Africans - IFP

20 January 2022 4:45 PM

Inkatha Freedom Party MP Liezl van der Merwe explains the Private Members Bill which they will table in Parliament.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No clarity on whether 162 learners from Tirelong school were abducted

20 January 2022 1:24 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque gives information from the SGB and police on the Tirelong secondary School learners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Taxi driver 'Gaddafi' crashing into police with school pupils goes viral

20 January 2022 8:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'EFF could have marched to restaurant association, not to the workplace'

20 January 2022 8:24 AM

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks about the politics of EFF doing oversight visits at restaurants at Mall of Africa in Midrand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bloods stocks critically low, SANBS calls for donations

20 January 2022 7:37 AM

South African National Blood Service Medical Director Dr Karin van den Berg says they are currently on 2.2 days of blood supply.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Restaurants also at fault for providing employee info demanded by EFF'

19 January 2022 8:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews expert Ahmore Burger-Smidt from Werksmans Attorneys after the EFF's 'employee checks'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry'

19 January 2022 7:38 PM

The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Bloods stocks critically low, SANBS calls for donations

Local

If a restaurant employs 100 people, 80 should be South Africans - IFP

Local Politics

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu retracts opinion piece on SA's judiciary - Presidency

Politics

Teachers commended for covid learning transition

Local

EWN Highlights

Motshekga: Matric classes of 2020, 2021 have produced the best quality passes

21 January 2022 7:59 AM

Tirelong abductions: Dept accused of duping parents into signing indemnity forms

21 January 2022 7:54 AM

Mogoeng Mogoeng instructed to apologise for pro-Israel comments

21 January 2022 7:44 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA