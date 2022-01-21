Sisulu has no intention of apologising for opinion piece - spokesperson





JOHANNESBURG - In spite of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office issuing a second statement insisting that Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has apologised for her opinion piece on the country’s Constitution and judges, her office said that there was simply no such apology.

Her spokesperson Steve Motale told Eyewitness News that the Presidency misrepresented Sisulu’s meeting with the president.

On Thursday night in war of statements, first from the Union Buildings claiming to have admonished the minister, another from Sisulu herself claiming that there was no apology or retraction of her views and the third from the president’s office insisting that its version of events where Sisulu is said to have conceded to using inappropriate language in the opinion piece.

Her spokesperson Steve Motale: "She has no intentions of apologising, she sees no need to apologise for anything. Her intention was to contribute to the public discourse on some very burning issues and she is glad that her column has generated such huge interest from the South African public at large."

While some have called for Sisulu to be axed so that she can focus her energies on her campaign to become the African National Congress (ANC)’s next president when the party goes to an elective conference at the end of the year, Motala said that the minister’s actions were not motivated by any of that, as she remained fully committed to serving the people of South Africa.

He said that she understood that she served in Cabinet at the pleasure of the president.

"Nobody in their right mind dares their boss to fire them, nobody, and that's not the intention of the minister. Those are misplaced insinuations," Motale said.

