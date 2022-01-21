



As the battle of statements continues between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu continues, many are asking who is lying.

The presidency issued a statement saying, minister Sisulu has apologised for her opinion piece on the country’s Constitution and judges on Thursday night.

Minutes later Sisulu issued a statement saying she did no such thing.

In the latest statement issued on Friday morning, Sisulu says blamed the president's media team for what she called the deliberate misrepresentation of their meeting.

Clement Manyathela weighs in on the matter.

Must the president always be nudged to do something? Clement Manyathela, Show host

This is a PR nightmare and I also think this is quite strategic coming from both the ANC presidential contenders so to speak because this public spat is happening ahead of the NEC meeting. Clement Manyathela, Show host

I don't think Lindiwe Sisulu made the concessions the president claims she made. I think Lindiwe Sisulu refused to retract her statement in that meeting with the president. She and the president didn't agree on the contentious issues and it would have been embarrassing for the news to leak that the president and Lindiwe Sisulu met and he admonished her, she refused to retract her article and stood her ground. Clement Manyathela, Show host

The president had to act first and release that statement. When you admonish someone it is the minister who releases the statement, not the president. Clement Manyathela, Show host

The presidency was trying to outsmart Sisulu. Something is fishy here. Clement Manyathela, Show host

