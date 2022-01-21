Black exceptionalism: 'A lot of the time what blacks compete for is legitimacy'
Black exceptionalism encourages black people to go the extra mile for the sake of “greatness”. Social innovator Mbali N says we live in a society in which black people are perceived to be inferior.
She tells Clement Manyathela more on black exceptionalism and the politics of respectability.
It is not that being a black person is being mediocre. Many black people are exceptional just because they are exceptional. Black professionals are seen as being inherently inferior. Their credibility is always under scrutiny.Mbali N, Social innovator
White professionals are deemed worthy. There is a huge problem of double standards. The pressure is endless on blacks. The mistakes that black people make are most likely to be under observation.Mbali N, Social innovator
No amount of affirmative will take away the fact that white people are privileged. We should strive for excellence. The problem is the feeling we have that we have to overcompensate. What are we competing for? A lot of the time what blacks compete for is legitimacy.Mbali N, Social innovator
Source : @geordinhl/Twitter
