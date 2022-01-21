5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022





The Cape's favourite seaside, sunset music concert, Moonstruck, is back this February - thanks to CapeTalk and Simply Asia.

This year we are streaming those lazy Summer vibes to you, so you can turn your living room, bedroom or backyard into your own party spot!

Here are five reasons why you shouldn't miss this year's virtual Moonstruck.

1. It sets the scene to Valentines Day

There's no better way to celebrate on the pre-Valentine's Day weekend than with friends or loved ones, watching the sunset performance from your own makeshift beach scene.

2. A night with the real stars

You’ll be blown away by The Lady Day Big Band performing your favourite classics accompanied by some of Cape Town's hottest talent.

3. You get to ditch the traffic and skip the parking stress

This year Moonstruck is virtual, which means you can ditch sitting in traffic and the stress of finding parking when you get there. All you need to experience the magic of Moonstruck is a screen, a healthy internet connection and of course, a ticket.

4. Moonstruck is FREE but you also get to make a difference

The only thing we want you to be reaching for is your loved one because Moonstruck is completely free!

As part of your registration process, you can make an optional donation to our long-time beneficiary, the NSRI. Simply Asia will match the value of your donation in loyalty points. What a score!

5. You could win a car!

Although we can't give anything away just yet, you won't regret an evening enjoying the show we have prepared for you with a little surprise in store for you. Keep an eye on our Facebook event page and website for regular updates.

If that's not enough, here's a taste of the festivities from the last few Moonstruck concerts... or take a look at our gallery of photos.