ANC staff moot court route over salaries, no word from Ramaphosa on their plight
African National Congress (ANC) workers have downed tools due to the lack of salaries not being paid.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, worker's representative Mvusi Mdala says they are disappointed at how the leadership of the party is treating the issue of their salaries.
He says they have embarked on a stay away to hit the party where it hurts the most.
Based on the evidence before us even next week on 26 January we will not get paid our salaries. We even wrote a letter to the president of the ANC appealing to him, unfortunately, till today we have not received any response.Mvusi Mdala, Workers representative
Our union is going to explore the possibility of approaching the courts.Mvusi Mdala, Workers representative
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : AFP
