Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:10
Sisulu - Ramaphosa tussle: When party politics play out at government level
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ongama Mtimka - Political Analyst at ...
Today at 16:20
Chlorine gas shortage averted
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Andre Harding, Managing Director of NCP Chlorchem
Today at 16:50
China City Fire- 13 injured
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 17:40
[FEATURE] A Song, A Book, A Dish
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Nicholas Crisp - Deputy Director-General in the National Dept of Health
Today at 18:09
SA secure $750 million World Bank loan to boost economic recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File - Avoova Luxury African Gifts
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rob Burton - CEO & Owner at Avoova
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
ANC staff moot court route over salaries, no word from Ramaphosa on their plight Worker's representative Mvusi Mdala says they have written to African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa to appeal to him... 21 January 2022 1:37 PM
Black exceptionalism: 'A lot of the time what blacks compete for is legitimacy' Social innovator Mbali N says black professionals are seen as being inherently inferior and the mistakes that black people make ar... 21 January 2022 10:54 AM
Teachers commended for covid learning transition Bongani Bingwa speaks to principals from the top-performing schools and a matriculant Jubilee Dongowho got 9 distinctions. 21 January 2022 8:00 AM
View all Local
Presidency was trying to outsmart Sisulu, something is fishy here - Clement Clement Manyathela weighs in on the battle of statements between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu. 21 January 2022 10:48 AM
Sisulu has no intention of apologising for opinion piece - spokesperson Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's spokesperson Steve Motale told Eyewitness News that the Presidency misrepresented Sisulu’s meeti... 21 January 2022 7:35 AM
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu retracts opinion piece on SA's judiciary - Presidency The statement says President Cyril Ramaphosa met her earlier this week, where he admonished her about her recent article entitled... 20 January 2022 7:40 PM
View all Politics
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future' The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies. 20 January 2022 8:42 PM
View all Business
WATCH: News reporter getting hit by a car during live broadcast goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 January 2022 8:22 AM
How to use a gap year to your benefit Warriors Academy founder Rudi Viljoen says there are important things to do in a gap year. 20 January 2022 3:22 PM
Politicians have stolen the theatre, they are now the actors - Pieter-Dirk Uys The social activist tells Clement Manyathela that he never thought Evita Bezuidenhout would last more than one show. 20 January 2022 11:14 AM
View all Lifestyle
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
View all Sport
I like writing about everyday things that we all go through - Ashlinn Gray The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that someone in Los Angeles was interested in giving her career a boost and she... 21 January 2022 2:56 PM
WATCH: Emotional Adele explains why she pulled plug on Las Vegas show Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 January 2022 8:39 AM
Start off the year on a good note with DStv Premium DStv Premium has extended the Streaming Only offer to the end of March 2022! 21 January 2022 6:25 AM
View all Entertainment
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB. 20 January 2022 7:41 PM
How different is it to drive an electric car? What mental adjustments should you make when moving from petrol to electric cars? 17 January 2022 12:07 PM
Pig's heart transplanted into human 'is genetically modified' University of the Witwatersrand head of division for cardiology Dr Nqoba Tsabedze talks about organ transplants and the pig's hea... 13 January 2022 3:27 PM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments. 17 January 2022 7:52 PM
'Eskom must not be allowed to punish consumers for its failures' Bruce Whitfield interviews Melanie Veness (Association of South African Chambers) and energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 January 2022 6:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

ANC staff moot court route over salaries, no word from Ramaphosa on their plight

21 January 2022 1:37 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
ANC
Court
salaries
anc salaries

Worker's representative Mvusi Mdala says they have written to African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa to appeal to him but there hasn't been any response.

African National Congress (ANC) workers have downed tools due to the lack of salaries not being paid.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener, worker's representative Mvusi Mdala says they are disappointed at how the leadership of the party is treating the issue of their salaries.

He says they have embarked on a stay away to hit the party where it hurts the most.

Based on the evidence before us even next week on 26 January we will not get paid our salaries. We even wrote a letter to the president of the ANC appealing to him, unfortunately, till today we have not received any response.

Mvusi Mdala, Workers representative

Our union is going to explore the possibility of approaching the courts.

Mvusi Mdala, Workers representative

Listen to the full interview below:




21 January 2022 1:37 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
ANC
Court
salaries
anc salaries

More from Local

Black exceptionalism: 'A lot of the time what blacks compete for is legitimacy'

21 January 2022 10:54 AM

Social innovator Mbali N says black professionals are seen as being inherently inferior and the mistakes that black people make are most likely to be under observation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teachers commended for covid learning transition

21 January 2022 8:00 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to principals from the top-performing schools and a matriculant Jubilee Dongowho got 9 distinctions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sisulu has no intention of apologising for opinion piece - spokesperson

21 January 2022 7:35 AM

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's spokesperson Steve Motale told Eyewitness News that the Presidency misrepresented Sisulu’s meeting with the president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future'

20 January 2022 8:42 PM

The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National disaster declared after heavy rains, 'some summer crops written off'

20 January 2022 6:57 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Pieter Taljaard, CEO of Grain SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Understanding what spectrum is and how it works

20 January 2022 5:25 PM

Atvance Intelligence MD Steven Ambrose explains how the spectrum is allocated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

If a restaurant employs 100 people, 80 should be South Africans - IFP

20 January 2022 4:45 PM

Inkatha Freedom Party MP Liezl van der Merwe explains the Private Members Bill which they will table in Parliament.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No clarity on whether 162 learners from Tirelong school were abducted

20 January 2022 1:24 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque gives information from the SGB and police on the Tirelong secondary School learners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Taxi driver 'Gaddafi' crashing into police with school pupils goes viral

20 January 2022 8:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'EFF could have marched to restaurant association, not to the workplace'

20 January 2022 8:24 AM

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks about the politics of EFF doing oversight visits at restaurants at Mall of Africa in Midrand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ANC staff moot court route over salaries, no word from Ramaphosa on their plight

Local

Presidency was trying to outsmart Sisulu, something is fishy here - Clement

Politics

Teachers commended for covid learning transition

Local

EWN Highlights

Scopa won't be drawn into party politics over Dirks' suspension - Hlengwa

21 January 2022 3:58 PM

GALLERY: Gauteng's top matrics of 2021 honoured

21 January 2022 3:49 PM

URC finally resumes in South Africa this weekend

21 January 2022 3:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA