



After a short hiatus, South African-born, Los Angeles-based artist Ashlinn Gray has released a ballad. The new single ‘Tshirt’ is an ode to her long-term boyfriend.

She tells Relebogile Mabotja, her former music mentor, more on Unplugged.

I ended up taking the last two years of my schooling years homeschooling myself when I was 16 years old. I chose LA. It came down to the contacts I was making. Someone was interested in boosting my career and I could not say no. Ashlinn Gray, Musician

The title of the song Tshirt came about when I found myself in a long-distance relationship. My boyfriend was supposed to go to New York for six months, it ended up being 15 months. Ashlinn Gray, Musician

I like writing about everyday things that we all go through. Ashlinn Gray, Musician