I like writing about everyday things that we all go through - Ashlinn Gray

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:10
Sisulu - Ramaphosa tussle: When party politics play out at government level
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ongama Mtimka - Political Analyst at ...
Today at 16:20
Chlorine gas shortage averted
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Andre Harding, Managing Director of NCP Chlorchem
Today at 16:50
China City Fire- 13 injured
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 17:40
[FEATURE] A Song, A Book, A Dish
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Nicholas Crisp - Deputy Director-General in the National Dept of Health
Today at 18:09
SA secure $750 million World Bank loan to boost economic recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File - Avoova Luxury African Gifts
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rob Burton - CEO & Owner at Avoova
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
ANC staff moot court route over salaries, no word from Ramaphosa on their plight Worker's representative Mvusi Mdala says they have written to African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa to appeal to him... 21 January 2022 1:37 PM
Black exceptionalism: 'A lot of the time what blacks compete for is legitimacy' Social innovator Mbali N says black professionals are seen as being inherently inferior and the mistakes that black people make ar... 21 January 2022 10:54 AM
Teachers commended for covid learning transition Bongani Bingwa speaks to principals from the top-performing schools and a matriculant Jubilee Dongowho got 9 distinctions. 21 January 2022 8:00 AM
View all Local
Presidency was trying to outsmart Sisulu, something is fishy here - Clement Clement Manyathela weighs in on the battle of statements between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu. 21 January 2022 10:48 AM
Sisulu has no intention of apologising for opinion piece - spokesperson Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's spokesperson Steve Motale told Eyewitness News that the Presidency misrepresented Sisulu’s meeti... 21 January 2022 7:35 AM
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu retracts opinion piece on SA's judiciary - Presidency The statement says President Cyril Ramaphosa met her earlier this week, where he admonished her about her recent article entitled... 20 January 2022 7:40 PM
View all Politics
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future' The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies. 20 January 2022 8:42 PM
View all Business
WATCH: News reporter getting hit by a car during live broadcast goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 January 2022 8:22 AM
How to use a gap year to your benefit Warriors Academy founder Rudi Viljoen says there are important things to do in a gap year. 20 January 2022 3:22 PM
Politicians have stolen the theatre, they are now the actors - Pieter-Dirk Uys The social activist tells Clement Manyathela that he never thought Evita Bezuidenhout would last more than one show. 20 January 2022 11:14 AM
View all Lifestyle
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
View all Sport
I like writing about everyday things that we all go through - Ashlinn Gray The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that someone in Los Angeles was interested in giving her career a boost and she... 21 January 2022 2:56 PM
WATCH: Emotional Adele explains why she pulled plug on Las Vegas show Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 January 2022 8:39 AM
Start off the year on a good note with DStv Premium DStv Premium has extended the Streaming Only offer to the end of March 2022! 21 January 2022 6:25 AM
View all Entertainment
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB. 20 January 2022 7:41 PM
How different is it to drive an electric car? What mental adjustments should you make when moving from petrol to electric cars? 17 January 2022 12:07 PM
Pig's heart transplanted into human 'is genetically modified' University of the Witwatersrand head of division for cardiology Dr Nqoba Tsabedze talks about organ transplants and the pig's hea... 13 January 2022 3:27 PM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments. 17 January 2022 7:52 PM
'Eskom must not be allowed to punish consumers for its failures' Bruce Whitfield interviews Melanie Veness (Association of South African Chambers) and energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 January 2022 6:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

I like writing about everyday things that we all go through - Ashlinn Gray

21 January 2022 2:56 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Music
Unplugged
702unplugged
Ashlinn Gray

The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that someone in Los Angeles was interested in giving her career a boost and she obliged.

After a short hiatus, South African-born, Los Angeles-based artist Ashlinn Gray has released a ballad. The new single ‘Tshirt’ is an ode to her long-term boyfriend.

She tells Relebogile Mabotja, her former music mentor, more on Unplugged.

I ended up taking the last two years of my schooling years homeschooling myself when I was 16 years old. I chose LA. It came down to the contacts I was making. Someone was interested in boosting my career and I could not say no.

Ashlinn Gray, Musician

The title of the song Tshirt came about when I found myself in a long-distance relationship. My boyfriend was supposed to go to New York for six months, it ended up being 15 months.

Ashlinn Gray, Musician

I like writing about everyday things that we all go through.

Ashlinn Gray, Musician



21 January 2022 2:56 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Music
Unplugged
702unplugged
Ashlinn Gray

More from Entertainment

WATCH: Emotional Adele explains why she pulled plug on Las Vegas show

21 January 2022 8:39 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Start off the year on a good note with DStv Premium

21 January 2022 6:25 AM

DStv Premium has extended the Streaming Only offer to the end of March 2022!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I never want to write music that will make someone feel worse - Ross Harding

14 January 2022 3:23 PM

The blues-rock musician tells Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that he has gravitated towards lyrical content that is catharsis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A chance to tick a bucketlist music concert off your list in 2022

14 January 2022 2:54 PM

February 2022 is about to be sizzling hot - and it’s not just because love is in the air.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Lady searching for 'dream man' on TiKTok shocked when wife reaches out

14 January 2022 8:28 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] News anchors caught on camera talking about Novak Djokovic go viral

13 January 2022 8:24 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lisa Bonet And Jason Momoa divorcing amicably has social media talking

13 January 2022 8:24 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: #UmlandoChallenge has social media talking

12 January 2022 8:39 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Back to school: Gauteng schools welcome pupils back to class

12 January 2022 8:39 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Cops rescuing pilot before train smashes into plane goes viral

11 January 2022 8:32 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ANC staff moot court route over salaries, no word from Ramaphosa on their plight

Local

Presidency was trying to outsmart Sisulu, something is fishy here - Clement

Politics

Teachers commended for covid learning transition

Local

EWN Highlights

Scopa won't be drawn into party politics over Dirks' suspension - Hlengwa

21 January 2022 3:58 PM

GALLERY: Gauteng's top matrics of 2021 honoured

21 January 2022 3:49 PM

URC finally resumes in South Africa this weekend

21 January 2022 3:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA