Emergency services personnel to seek police escort after attack on paramedics





Members of the Gauteng Emergency Medical Services participated in a 3km walk in Ekurhuleni following attacks against paramedics in the province.

John Perlman speaks to Eyewitness News Masechaba Sefularo about what transpired at the march.

Paramedics and officials from the health department were engaging members of the community nd raising awareness around these attacks and asking them to work together with them to try and prevent these. Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The paramedics also called for participation from the community in naming the perpetrators. Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Gauteng Emergency Medical Services staff member Solly Kekana says they told the communities that they will go to the police first before responding to calls.

These people are taking advantage of us because we are always by ourselves we don't have protection from the SAPS. Solly Kekana, Gauteng Emergency Medical Services staff member

Listen to the full interview below: