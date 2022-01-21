Lisa Raleigh: The key is to fail fast and get back up very quickly





Fitness and health specialist and businesswoman Lisa Raleigh says he grew up in an environment where there were no working hours.

Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja about her Upside of Failure, Raleigh says in her high school life, she did well in gymnastics and ballet.

I was incredibly self-disciplined, hard on myself and in fact, the pressure didn't come from my parents, it was a bit of OCD. It manifested in an eating disorder. Lisa Raleigh, Fitness and Health Specialist/Business Woman

When I was a teenager I so much wanted to be in control and strict with myself. I wanted everything to be perfect and I was so hard on myself and it manifested in an eating disorder which rectified itself through therapy etc. Lisa Raleigh, Fitness and Health Specialist/Business Woman

To me, permanent failure isn't really an option. I failed so many times and I think the key is to fail fast and get back up very quickly. Lisa Raleigh, Fitness and Health Specialist/Business Woman

