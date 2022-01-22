How to identify thyroid disorders
According to the American Thyroid Association, approximately 20 million Americans have some form of thyroid cancer.
With January being Thyroid Awareness Month, Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says the thyroid is critical in the functioning of the cells in the body.
The small butterfly shape gland, that is below the voice box and is important as it produces thyroid hormones which influence all the other cells in the body, the tissues and the functioning of the body organs.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
He adds that many times when there is something wrong with the thyroid, whether it leads to over production or under production of hormones, there is a change of the size of the gland.
To check your thyroid, drink water while looking at yourself in the mirror and if you notice a change in the gland's size over time then you need to go see a doctor.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Local
Emergency services personnel to seek police escort after attack on paramedics
Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo and Gauteng Emergency Medical Services staffer Solly Kekana talk about the march that took place in Ekurhuleni.Read More
ANC staff moot court route over salaries, no word from Ramaphosa on their plight
Worker's representative Mvusi Mdala says they have written to African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa to appeal to him but there hasn't been any response.Read More
Black exceptionalism: 'A lot of the time what blacks compete for is legitimacy'
Social innovator Mbali N says black professionals are seen as being inherently inferior and the mistakes that black people make are most likely to be under observation.Read More
Teachers commended for covid learning transition
Bongani Bingwa speaks to principals from the top-performing schools and a matriculant Jubilee Dongowho got 9 distinctions.Read More
Sisulu has no intention of apologising for opinion piece - spokesperson
Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's spokesperson Steve Motale told Eyewitness News that the Presidency misrepresented Sisulu’s meeting with the president.Read More
Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future'
The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies.Read More
National disaster declared after heavy rains, 'some summer crops written off'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Pieter Taljaard, CEO of Grain SA.Read More
Understanding what spectrum is and how it works
Atvance Intelligence MD Steven Ambrose explains how the spectrum is allocated.Read More
If a restaurant employs 100 people, 80 should be South Africans - IFP
Inkatha Freedom Party MP Liezl van der Merwe explains the Private Members Bill which they will table in Parliament.Read More