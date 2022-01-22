How to identify thyroid disorders





According to the American Thyroid Association, approximately 20 million Americans have some form of thyroid cancer.

With January being Thyroid Awareness Month, Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says the thyroid is critical in the functioning of the cells in the body.

The small butterfly shape gland, that is below the voice box and is important as it produces thyroid hormones which influence all the other cells in the body, the tissues and the functioning of the body organs. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

He adds that many times when there is something wrong with the thyroid, whether it leads to over production or under production of hormones, there is a change of the size of the gland.

To check your thyroid, drink water while looking at yourself in the mirror and if you notice a change in the gland's size over time then you need to go see a doctor. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

