Helping your child set realistic goals





Parenting and Human potential expert Nikki Bush says goals are important as they are a way of measuring progress and growth.

Moving forward is about pushing oneself a bit harder each time and seeing your efforts rewarded, she adds.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Bush says a new school year is an invitation for children to do things differently.

Doing new things is how they learn about themselves and learn that they have a say in how things turn out in their lives. Nikki Bush, Human Potential and parenting expert

Introducing goal setting to children is about the process of getting to a place one wants to get to as success doesn't happen in a vacuum, she continues.

We have to talk to our children about what successful people do to achieve their dreams. Nikki Bush, Human Potential and parenting expert

