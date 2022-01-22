Helping your child set realistic goals
Parenting and Human potential expert Nikki Bush says goals are important as they are a way of measuring progress and growth.
Moving forward is about pushing oneself a bit harder each time and seeing your efforts rewarded, she adds.
RELATED: Disruption is a catalyst for change - Nikki Bush
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Bush says a new school year is an invitation for children to do things differently.
Doing new things is how they learn about themselves and learn that they have a say in how things turn out in their lives.Nikki Bush, Human Potential and parenting expert
Introducing goal setting to children is about the process of getting to a place one wants to get to as success doesn't happen in a vacuum, she continues.
We have to talk to our children about what successful people do to achieve their dreams.Nikki Bush, Human Potential and parenting expert
Listen below to the full conversation:
