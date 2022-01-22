Not completing Grade 12 is not end of road - Educational psychologist
The class of 2021 got their Matric results on Friday with the pass rate of 76.4% for public schools, and while many are celebrating, others aren’t.
Around this time, many pupils or parents seek help if their children are feeling overwhelmed after receiving their results.
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Educational psychologist Landi Blok van Cronesteyn to reflect on how people can deal with dissapointing matric results.
Matriculants who have not succeeded in passing must realise that they have come so far and made it to matric and that in itself is an achievement.Landi Blok van Cronesteyn, Educational psychologist
It's not the end of the road, it is one obstacle and one bump on the road and they need to keep a level head and make new plans and maybe they might turn out to be better.Landi Blok van Cronesteyn, Educational psychologist
Not completing Grade 12 is not the end of the road, there are so many other alternatives.Landi Blok van Cronesteyn, Educational psychologist
