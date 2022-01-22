Legendary South African actor Patrick Shai has passed away





South African veteran actor Patrick Shai has passed away, his family confirmed.

Details around his death are yet to be revealed, however, his family confirmed that he passed away on Saturday morning.

The award-winning actor appeared on numerous stage plays, feature films and television productions like 7de Laan and The River.

Following backlash from social media and gender-based violence (GBV) organisations, Shai recently penned an apology to Cassper Nyovest for using vulgar language that involved the rapper's mother.

In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, Shai challenges Nyovest to a boxing match using vulgar language.

Shai is survived by his wife and two children.