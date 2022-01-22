South Africans mourn death of legendary actor Patrick Shai





South Africans are mourning the death of legendary actor Patrick Shai who reportedly took his own life.

Many have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.

RELATED: Legendary South African actor Patrick Shai has passed away

The veteran actor's family confirmed the news of his passing in a short statement on Saturday.

Following backlash from social media and gender-based violence (GBV) organisations, Shai recently penned an apology to Cassper Nyovest for using vulgar language that involved the rapper's mother.

In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, Shai challenges Nyovest to a boxing match using vulgar language.

Shai is survived by his wife and two children.

Many seem calm and unbothered but are going through a storm inside. Be kind and gentle and pray for one another. You never know what may trigger someone, and what the final straw for them may be. RIP Patrick Shai. — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) January 22, 2022

The man was the MC at my wedding as we were neighbours. We were like family in Mmesi Park. So gutted by your passing Bra Patrick Shai 💔 #RIPBraPat pic.twitter.com/fUqhJldR5b — 🌻Original Maqhawe🌻 (@MaqPaulM) January 22, 2022