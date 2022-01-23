Vaccine for Omicron could be adaptation of existing vaccines - Epidemiologist





According to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla an omicron vaccine will be ready in March, and the company is already manufacturing doses.

What it would take for pharmaceuticals to create a vaccine that tackles all COVID-19 variants.

Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Epidemiologist and community health expert, Dr Jo Barnes to weigh in on the matter.

Omicron made itself so different enough that it evaded the resistance that people had. One point I am not sure of and Pfizer is not clear on is earlier when Omicron appeared, and we saw that the vaccines were not working as well as we hoped, they announced that they will adapt the present vaccine to include Omicron. Dr Jo Barnes, Epidemiologist and community health expert

If they developed an entirely new vaccine, they will have to go through a whole number of tests that are required, so the fact that it is coming out so fast, it makes me think that they have adapted what they have got already. Dr Jo Barnes, Epidemiologist and community health expert

Listen below to the full conversation: