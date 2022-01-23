Vaccine for Omicron could be adaptation of existing vaccines - Epidemiologist

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Being cheated on leaves a person feeling rejected - Clinical psychologist Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Khosi Jiyane on how people react when relationships end because of infidelity. 23 January 2022 9:45 AM
Patrick Shai a ‘compassionate human rights and gender activist’: Commission While the entertainment fraternity mourns the loss of veteran actor Patrick Shai, the Commission for Gender Equality says South Af... 23 January 2022 8:53 AM
Financial independence is a journey - Certified financial planner Refiloe Mpakanyane has a discussion with Paul Roelofse on how people can achieve financial independence and be debt free. 23 January 2022 8:50 AM
Presidency was trying to outsmart Sisulu, something is fishy here - Clement Clement Manyathela weighs in on the battle of statements between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu. 21 January 2022 10:48 AM
Sisulu has no intention of apologising for opinion piece - spokesperson Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's spokesperson Steve Motale told Eyewitness News that the Presidency misrepresented Sisulu’s meeti... 21 January 2022 7:35 AM
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu retracts opinion piece on SA's judiciary - Presidency The statement says President Cyril Ramaphosa met her earlier this week, where he admonished her about her recent article entitled... 20 January 2022 7:40 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future' The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies. 20 January 2022 8:42 PM
WATCH: News reporter getting hit by a car during live broadcast goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 January 2022 8:22 AM
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future' The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies. 20 January 2022 8:42 PM
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022 The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it! 21 January 2022 5:27 PM
I like writing about everyday things that we all go through - Ashlinn Gray The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that someone in Los Angeles was interested in giving her career a boost and she... 21 January 2022 2:56 PM
WATCH: Emotional Adele explains why she pulled plug on Las Vegas show Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 January 2022 8:39 AM
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB. 20 January 2022 7:41 PM
How different is it to drive an electric car? What mental adjustments should you make when moving from petrol to electric cars? 17 January 2022 12:07 PM
Pig's heart transplanted into human 'is genetically modified' University of the Witwatersrand head of division for cardiology Dr Nqoba Tsabedze talks about organ transplants and the pig's hea... 13 January 2022 3:27 PM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments. 17 January 2022 7:52 PM
'Eskom must not be allowed to punish consumers for its failures' Bruce Whitfield interviews Melanie Veness (Association of South African Chambers) and energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 January 2022 6:24 PM
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?' Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money Show 13 January 2022 8:59 PM
Vaccine for Omicron could be adaptation of existing vaccines - Epidemiologist

23 January 2022 8:22 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
vaccines
#Covid19
Pfizer Vaccine
Covid-19 Omicron variant
Covid Omicron

Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Epidemiologist Dr Jo Barnes on the possibility of vaccines for all COVID-19 variants.

According to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla an omicron vaccine will be ready in March, and the company is already manufacturing doses.

What it would take for pharmaceuticals to create a vaccine that tackles all COVID-19 variants.

RELATED: 'Discovery of COVID-19 variant highlights importance of vaccines'

Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Epidemiologist and community health expert, Dr Jo Barnes to weigh in on the matter.

Omicron made itself so different enough that it evaded the resistance that people had. One point I am not sure of and Pfizer is not clear on is earlier when Omicron appeared, and we saw that the vaccines were not working as well as we hoped, they announced that they will adapt the present vaccine to include Omicron.

Dr Jo Barnes, Epidemiologist and community health expert

If they developed an entirely new vaccine, they will have to go through a whole number of tests that are required, so the fact that it is coming out so fast, it makes me think that they have adapted what they have got already.

Dr Jo Barnes, Epidemiologist and community health expert

Listen below to the full conversation:




More from Local

Being cheated on leaves a person feeling rejected - Clinical psychologist

23 January 2022 9:45 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Khosi Jiyane on how people react when relationships end because of infidelity.

Patrick Shai a ‘compassionate human rights and gender activist’: Commission

23 January 2022 8:53 AM

While the entertainment fraternity mourns the loss of veteran actor Patrick Shai, the Commission for Gender Equality says South Africa has lost a compassionate human rights and gender activist.

Financial independence is a journey - Certified financial planner

23 January 2022 8:50 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane has a discussion with Paul Roelofse on how people can achieve financial independence and be debt free.

South Africans mourn death of legendary actor Patrick Shai

22 January 2022 4:26 PM

In a short statement, the veteran actor's family confirmed the news of his passing on Saturday morning.

Legendary South African actor Patrick Shai has passed away

22 January 2022 1:27 PM

The family of veteran actor Patrick Shai confirmed his passing on Saturday morning.

Not completing Grade 12 is not end of road - Educational psychologist

22 January 2022 10:04 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Educational psychologist Landi Blok van Cronesteyn to reflect on disappointing matric results.

Helping your child set realistic goals

22 January 2022 10:02 AM

Parenting and Human potential expert Nikki Bush reflects on how parents can assist their children in setting goals.

How to identify thyroid disorders

22 January 2022 10:02 AM

Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati shines the spotlight on Thyroid Awareness Month.

Emergency services personnel to seek police escort after attack on paramedics

21 January 2022 4:47 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo and Gauteng Emergency Medical Services staffer Solly Kekana talk about the march that took place in Ekurhuleni.

ANC staff moot court route over salaries, no word from Ramaphosa on their plight

21 January 2022 1:37 PM

Worker's representative Mvusi Mdala says they have written to African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa to appeal to him but there hasn't been any response.

