Financial independence is a journey - Certified financial planner





Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says the road to financial independence is a journey.

A person knows they have arrived when they live and do the things they really want while not being reliant on a paycheck, he adds.

Refiloe Mpakanyane has a discussion with Roelofse on how people can achieve financial independence and be debt free.

Financial independence is something that you need to focus on and you might find that you don't get to the point where you are off the payroll, but you can build up enough wealth where you can subsidise yourself. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

Financial independence start with a mindset, you can either be the person who pays the lender and he makes the money, or you can be less of a borrower, so you stop paying that interest and start saving some of it for yourself. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

Listen below to the full conversation: