Financial independence is a journey - Certified financial planner
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says the road to financial independence is a journey.
A person knows they have arrived when they live and do the things they really want while not being reliant on a paycheck, he adds.
Refiloe Mpakanyane has a discussion with Roelofse on how people can achieve financial independence and be debt free.
Financial independence is something that you need to focus on and you might find that you don't get to the point where you are off the payroll, but you can build up enough wealth where you can subsidise yourself.Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
Financial independence start with a mindset, you can either be the person who pays the lender and he makes the money, or you can be less of a borrower, so you stop paying that interest and start saving some of it for yourself.Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_19937891_businesswoman-sitting-at-desk-in-the-office-and-getting-rid-of-her-credit-card-with-the-help-of-scis.html
More from Local
Being cheated on leaves a person feeling rejected - Clinical psychologist
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Khosi Jiyane on how people react when relationships end because of infidelity.Read More
Patrick Shai a ‘compassionate human rights and gender activist’: Commission
While the entertainment fraternity mourns the loss of veteran actor Patrick Shai, the Commission for Gender Equality says South Africa has lost a compassionate human rights and gender activist.Read More
Vaccine for Omicron could be adaptation of existing vaccines - Epidemiologist
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Epidemiologist Dr Jo Barnes on the possibility of vaccines for all COVID-19 variants.Read More
South Africans mourn death of legendary actor Patrick Shai
In a short statement, the veteran actor's family confirmed the news of his passing on Saturday morning.Read More
Legendary South African actor Patrick Shai has passed away
The family of veteran actor Patrick Shai confirmed his passing on Saturday morning.Read More
Not completing Grade 12 is not end of road - Educational psychologist
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Educational psychologist Landi Blok van Cronesteyn to reflect on disappointing matric results.Read More
Helping your child set realistic goals
Parenting and Human potential expert Nikki Bush reflects on how parents can assist their children in setting goals.Read More
How to identify thyroid disorders
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati shines the spotlight on Thyroid Awareness Month.Read More
Emergency services personnel to seek police escort after attack on paramedics
Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo and Gauteng Emergency Medical Services staffer Solly Kekana talk about the march that took place in Ekurhuleni.Read More