Being cheated on leaves a person feeling rejected - Clinical psychologist





Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane says being cheated on takes a person to a place of rejection.

And rejection suggests that a person was not good enough and that brings a lot of emotion for the one that has been cheated on, she says.

Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Jiyane on how people react when relationships end because of infidelity.

Being cheated on brings a sense of wonder as to why they were not good enough. Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist

She says men and women react differently to being cheated on.

When generalising, women react to being cheated on in an emotional way where men being cheated on is about the physical act. Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist

She adds that after being cheated on, is the time when a person needs to keep sane and process their feelings.

