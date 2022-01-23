Gauteng Hawks arrest Absa employee who defrauded company of over R100m

Today at 13:41 We need to expand alternative routes to certification for matrics on the fringe Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Lethiwe Sinodumo Nkosi - The Network Mobiliser at Youth Capital

125 125

Today at 14:05 Parenting and Parents - Getting my adult child to move out of the house Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Dr Tshepiso Matentjie - Registered Educational Psychologist and Life Coach

125 125

Today at 14:35 The Naked Scientist Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge

125 125

Today at 15:20 PRASA Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Andiswa Makanda

125 125

Today at 15:50 #FixmyJoburg What chance the ‘golden start’ document has of succeeding Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Mpho Moerane, MMC of infrastructure

125 125

Today at 16:10 Bongani Baloyi jumps ship to join Action SA Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Herman Mashaba - President & Founder at Action SA

125 125

Today at 16:20 26 000 firearms issued to the police have gone missing between 2005 and 2017 Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Ian Cameron spokesperson for Action Society

125 125

Today at 16:50 Court approves Steinhoff's R25bn settlement Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Rob Rose - at Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Meryl Pick - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group

125 125

Today at 18:49 ZOOM Tech with Toby The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios

125 125

Today at 19:08 The struggling local sugar industry partners with Shoprite to promote the sale of sugar on their shelves The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andrew Russell - Chairman of SA Canegrowers

125 125

Today at 19:19 ZOOM: Business Book feature The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Yolanda Cuba - Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group

125 125