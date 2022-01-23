Gauteng Hawks arrest Absa employee who defrauded company over R100m
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks in Gauteng have arrested an Absa specialist engineer who fraudulently transferred over R100 million into six different bank accounts on numerous transactions.
The fraudulent transfers allegedly took place between September and December last year.
The suspect, Xolela Masebeni, was traced and arrested in Queenstown in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.
The Hawk's Ndivhuwo Mulamu said he was charged with theft and appeared in court the following day.
“Our investigation team apprehended the Xolela Masebeni. The allegations are that Masebeni transferred approximately R103 million into numerous bank accounts.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Gauteng Hawks arrest Absa employee who defrauded company over R100m
Source : https://www.saps.gov.za/newsroom/selnewsdetails.php?nid=35983
