Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gauteng Hawks arrest Absa employee who defrauded company over R100m The fraudulent transfers allegedly took place between September and December last year. 23 January 2022 3:29 PM
Being cheated on leaves a person feeling rejected - Clinical psychologist Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Khosi Jiyane on how people react when relationships end because of infidelity. 23 January 2022 9:45 AM
Patrick Shai a ‘compassionate human rights and gender activist’: Commission While the entertainment fraternity mourns the loss of veteran actor Patrick Shai, the Commission for Gender Equality says South Af... 23 January 2022 8:53 AM
View all Local
Deepening divisions, factionalism in ANC threat to democratic gains - Ramaphosa The president delivered the closing address at the party's national executive council Lekgotla which took place over the weekend 23 January 2022 6:51 PM
Presidency was trying to outsmart Sisulu, something is fishy here - Clement Clement Manyathela weighs in on the battle of statements between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu. 21 January 2022 10:48 AM
Sisulu has no intention of apologising for opinion piece - spokesperson Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's spokesperson Steve Motale told Eyewitness News that the Presidency misrepresented Sisulu’s meeti... 21 January 2022 7:35 AM
View all Politics
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future' The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies. 20 January 2022 8:42 PM
View all Business
WATCH: News reporter getting hit by a car during live broadcast goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 January 2022 8:22 AM
How to use a gap year to your benefit Warriors Academy founder Rudi Viljoen says there are important things to do in a gap year. 20 January 2022 3:22 PM
Politicians have stolen the theatre, they are now the actors - Pieter-Dirk Uys The social activist tells Clement Manyathela that he never thought Evita Bezuidenhout would last more than one show. 20 January 2022 11:14 AM
View all Lifestyle
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
View all Sport
5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022 The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it! 21 January 2022 5:27 PM
I like writing about everyday things that we all go through - Ashlinn Gray The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that someone in Los Angeles was interested in giving her career a boost and she... 21 January 2022 2:56 PM
WATCH: Emotional Adele explains why she pulled plug on Las Vegas show Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 January 2022 8:39 AM
View all Entertainment
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB. 20 January 2022 7:41 PM
How different is it to drive an electric car? What mental adjustments should you make when moving from petrol to electric cars? 17 January 2022 12:07 PM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments. 17 January 2022 7:52 PM
'Eskom must not be allowed to punish consumers for its failures' Bruce Whitfield interviews Melanie Veness (Association of South African Chambers) and energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 January 2022 6:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Deepening divisions, factionalism in ANC threat to democratic gains - Ramaphosa

23 January 2022 6:51 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
ANC
Cyril Ramaphosa
ANC factions
Democracy
NEC lekgotla
divisions

The president delivered the closing address at the party's national executive council Lekgotla which took place over the weekend

African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has warned ANC members not to lower their guard against counter revolution.

While delivering the closing address at the party's national executive council Lekgotla on Sunday, the party president cited that the decay and deprivation of the party remained a concern.

RELATED: Presidency was trying to outsmart Sisulu, something is fishy here - Clement

The ANC Lekgotla which took place over the weekend tackled several issues including organisational renewal, job creation and poverty.

The president added that the threat to the democratic gains is a result of an era of loss of moral and ethical principles within the governing party.




23 January 2022 6:51 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
ANC
Cyril Ramaphosa
ANC factions
Democracy
NEC lekgotla
divisions

More from Politics

Presidency was trying to outsmart Sisulu, something is fishy here - Clement

21 January 2022 10:48 AM

Clement Manyathela weighs in on the battle of statements between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sisulu has no intention of apologising for opinion piece - spokesperson

21 January 2022 7:35 AM

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's spokesperson Steve Motale told Eyewitness News that the Presidency misrepresented Sisulu’s meeting with the president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu retracts opinion piece on SA's judiciary - Presidency

20 January 2022 7:40 PM

The statement says President Cyril Ramaphosa met her earlier this week, where he admonished her about her recent article entitled 'Hi Mzansi, have we seen justice?' published on 7 January 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

If a restaurant employs 100 people, 80 should be South Africans - IFP

20 January 2022 4:45 PM

Inkatha Freedom Party MP Liezl van der Merwe explains the Private Members Bill which they will table in Parliament.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'EFF could have marched to restaurant association, not to the workplace'

20 January 2022 8:24 AM

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks about the politics of EFF doing oversight visits at restaurants at Mall of Africa in Midrand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Restaurants also at fault for providing employee info demanded by EFF'

19 January 2022 8:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews expert Ahmore Burger-Smidt from Werksmans Attorneys after the EFF's 'employee checks'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Firms implicated in state capture shouldn't be allowed to do business in SA'

18 January 2022 8:57 PM

Ray White talks to Esethu Mancotywa, Deputy President of the Black Management Forum (BMF), about its statement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bain drops membership of Business Leadership SA amid state capture fallout

18 January 2022 7:18 PM

The Money Show interviews Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa (criticised for its defence of Bain).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home of ex-Sars exec broken into days after another whistleblower targeted

18 January 2022 6:39 PM

Ray White interviews Bernard Hotz from Werksmans Attorneys, legal counsel for Johann van Loggerenberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'City of Joburg speaker bullied us,' says ANC caucus leader

17 January 2022 5:16 PM

ANC Gauteng caucus leader Mpho Moerane gives details about the chaos that happened at the City of Johannesburg council meeting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Deepening divisions, factionalism in ANC threat to democratic gains - Ramaphosa

Politics

Financial independence is a journey - Certified financial planner

Local

Vaccine for Omicron could be adaptation of existing vaccines - Epidemiologist

Local

EWN Highlights

KZN SAPS probe murder case after ANC ward councillor gunned down

23 January 2022 6:34 PM

Parly describes late Patrick Shai as an inspiring figure to society

23 January 2022 6:17 PM

Beijing tests 2 million for coronavirus as Winter Olympics loom

23 January 2022 4:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA