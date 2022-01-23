Deepening divisions, factionalism in ANC threat to democratic gains - Ramaphosa
African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has warned ANC members not to lower their guard against counter revolution.
While delivering the closing address at the party's national executive council Lekgotla on Sunday, the party president cited that the decay and deprivation of the party remained a concern.
The ANC Lekgotla which took place over the weekend tackled several issues including organisational renewal, job creation and poverty.
Those who came before us were steadfast in serving the people of South Africa. As inheritors of the African National Congress, we must follow in their footsteps and serve in the interests of the people, both as leaders and the broader congress movement.https://t.co/Mnxq6isXoz— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) January 23, 2022
The president added that the threat to the democratic gains is a result of an era of loss of moral and ethical principles within the governing party.
Closing remarks by @MYANC President @CyrilRamaphosa at the #ANCNECLekgotla 2022 pic.twitter.com/8O1twF3R65— #ANC110 (@MYANC) January 23, 2022
