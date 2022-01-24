We are relieved that Moodley was not granted parole - Leigh Matthews' father
Leigh Matthews's father, Rob says his family is relieved that his daughter's convicted killer Donovan Moodley has been denied parole.
Moodley is serving a life sentence for kidnapping and murdering Leigh in 2014.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Mathews says even though it is his Constitutional right to apply for parole, the law doesn't take into account the second round of emotions it brings to the family.
We are relieved, at this stage the chairman of the board gave a recommendation and it will then go to the minister, but he did say that if Moodley was granted parole it would be an insult to justice.Rob Matthews, Leigh Mathews' father
There needs to be checks and balances, in the parole board as often when someone is released, they shouldn't have been released. And that for me will make a huge difference.Rob Matthews, Leigh Mathews' father
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/gioiak2/gioiak21806/gioiak2180600222/104073278-prison-cell-interior-locked-door-closeup-dark-jail-room-blue-sky-out-of-the-window-3d-illustration.jpg
More from Politics
'Generational change' might be a proxy tagline for ANC national conference
Political journalists Qaanitah Hunter, Sibongakonke Shoba and Tshidi Madia look at the road map to the African National Congress elective conference.Read More
Former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi joins Action SA
Baloyi last year left the Democratic Alliance after 14 years of being a member to pursue other opportunities.Read More
Should the National State of Disaster be scrapped?
Pundits reflect on the National Disaster Act given where the country is in its fight against the coronavirus.Read More
Deepening divisions, factionalism in ANC threat to democratic gains - Ramaphosa
The president delivered the closing address at the party's national executive council Lekgotla which took place over the weekendRead More
Presidency was trying to outsmart Sisulu, something is fishy here - Clement
Clement Manyathela weighs in on the battle of statements between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu.Read More
Sisulu has no intention of apologising for opinion piece - spokesperson
Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's spokesperson Steve Motale told Eyewitness News that the Presidency misrepresented Sisulu’s meeting with the president.Read More
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu retracts opinion piece on SA's judiciary - Presidency
The statement says President Cyril Ramaphosa met her earlier this week, where he admonished her about her recent article entitled 'Hi Mzansi, have we seen justice?' published on 7 January 2022.Read More
If a restaurant employs 100 people, 80 should be South Africans - IFP
Inkatha Freedom Party MP Liezl van der Merwe explains the Private Members Bill which they will table in Parliament.Read More
'EFF could have marched to restaurant association, not to the workplace'
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks about the politics of EFF doing oversight visits at restaurants at Mall of Africa in Midrand.Read More
More from Local
'Schools are sitting ducks for criminals,' says Lesufi as vice-principal killed
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the home of slain deputy principal from Phomolong Secondary School.Read More
Gauteng Hawks arrest Absa employee who defrauded company of over R100m
The fraudulent transfers allegedly took place between September and December last year.Read More
Being cheated on leaves a person feeling rejected - Clinical psychologist
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Khosi Jiyane on how people react when relationships end because of infidelity.Read More
Patrick Shai a ‘compassionate human rights and gender activist’: Commission
While the entertainment fraternity mourns the loss of veteran actor Patrick Shai, the Commission for Gender Equality says South Africa has lost a compassionate human rights and gender activist.Read More
Financial independence is a journey - Certified financial planner
Refiloe Mpakanyane has a discussion with Paul Roelofse on how people can achieve financial independence and be debt free.Read More
Vaccine for Omicron could be adaptation of existing vaccines - Epidemiologist
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Epidemiologist Dr Jo Barnes on the possibility of vaccines for all COVID-19 variants.Read More
South Africans mourn death of legendary actor Patrick Shai
In a short statement, the veteran actor's family confirmed the news of his passing on Saturday morning.Read More
Legendary South African actor Patrick Shai has passed away
The family of veteran actor Patrick Shai confirmed his passing on Saturday morning.Read More
Not completing Grade 12 is not end of road - Educational psychologist
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Educational psychologist Landi Blok van Cronesteyn to reflect on disappointing matric results.Read More