Should the National State of Disaster be scrapped?
Wits University Vaccinology professor Shabir Madhi says much of the regulations that are promulgated by the National State of Disaster right now have more detrimental effects than positive effects.
And the act is counter productive as what the country should be doing at this phase of the pandemic, he says.
RELATED: Only way to enforce regulations is under the National State of Disaster - Expert
Bongani Bingwa chats to Madhi and University of KwaZulu-Natal Deputy vice-chancellor of research and innovation professor Mosa Moshabela on whether or not the National Disaster should be scraped.
The regulations right now are creating more of a disruption than the pandemic itself. The coronavirus in 2022 is unlikely to cause anymore deaths than there would have occurred before the pandemic.Shabir Madhi, Professor of vaccinology - Wits University
Moshabela says the call to end the National State of Disaster is warranted however, the question is how should it be ended and at what pace should that be done.
It is unrealistic to call for it to end today or tomorrow, as there will be a lot of things that need to be considered.Professor Mosa Moshabela, Deputy vice-chancellor of research and innovation - UKZN
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/kovop58/kovop582004/kovop58200400228/144846708-south-africa-national-flag-at-medical-surgical-protection-mask-on-black-wooden-background-coronaviru.jpg
More from Politics
'Generational change' might be a proxy tagline for ANC national conference
Political journalists Qaanitah Hunter, Sibongakonke Shoba and Tshidi Madia look at the road map to the African National Congress elective conference.Read More
Former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi joins Action SA
Baloyi last year left the Democratic Alliance after 14 years of being a member to pursue other opportunities.Read More
We are relieved that Moodley was not granted parole - Leigh Matthews' father
Bongani Bingwa chats to Rob Mathews on the latest parole application by convicted killer Donovan Moodley.Read More
Deepening divisions, factionalism in ANC threat to democratic gains - Ramaphosa
The president delivered the closing address at the party's national executive council Lekgotla which took place over the weekendRead More
Presidency was trying to outsmart Sisulu, something is fishy here - Clement
Clement Manyathela weighs in on the battle of statements between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu.Read More
Sisulu has no intention of apologising for opinion piece - spokesperson
Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's spokesperson Steve Motale told Eyewitness News that the Presidency misrepresented Sisulu’s meeting with the president.Read More
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu retracts opinion piece on SA's judiciary - Presidency
The statement says President Cyril Ramaphosa met her earlier this week, where he admonished her about her recent article entitled 'Hi Mzansi, have we seen justice?' published on 7 January 2022.Read More
If a restaurant employs 100 people, 80 should be South Africans - IFP
Inkatha Freedom Party MP Liezl van der Merwe explains the Private Members Bill which they will table in Parliament.Read More
'EFF could have marched to restaurant association, not to the workplace'
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks about the politics of EFF doing oversight visits at restaurants at Mall of Africa in Midrand.Read More