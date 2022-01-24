Wife catching husband watching videos of women dancing goes viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Emotional Adele explains why she pulled plug on Las Vegas show
Wife catching husband watching videos of women dancing goes viral
Social media is talking after a wife sparked a debate after she caught her husband watching videos of dancing women went viral.
Click here to read the full story:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_100039538_young-women-shopping-online-on-smartphone-business-and-modern-lifestyle-concept.html
More from Entertainment
Twitter thread on what things we should keep from Covid has everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022
The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it!Read More
I like writing about everyday things that we all go through - Ashlinn Gray
The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that someone in Los Angeles was interested in giving her career a boost and she obliged.Read More
WATCH: Emotional Adele explains why she pulled plug on Las Vegas show
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Start off the year on a good note with DStv Premium
DStv Premium has extended the Streaming Only offer to the end of March 2022!Read More
I never want to write music that will make someone feel worse - Ross Harding
The blues-rock musician tells Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that he has gravitated towards lyrical content that is catharsis.Read More
A chance to tick a bucketlist music concert off your list in 2022
February 2022 is about to be sizzling hot - and it’s not just because love is in the air.Read More
WATCH: Lady searching for 'dream man' on TiKTok shocked when wife reaches out
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] News anchors caught on camera talking about Novak Djokovic go viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More