'Generational change' might be a proxy tagline for ANC national conference





The African National Congress (ANC) is planning for its national conference which will take place in December where new leaders will be elected.

At the conference, thousands of branch delegates will have a say on who occupies the top six positions in the party.

The run-up to the conference has begun and is likely to be more intense than usual.

Clement Manyathela looks at the road map to the ANC elective conference with various political reporters.

It will be interesting to see how the ANC KZN comes together again. Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

Limpopo does believe that Ramaphosa must return. Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

The regional ANC bloc especially after the local government elections are bruised, they have far-less resources, they have far less positions in government because of the results of the elections. Qaanitah Hunter, Political editor - News24

I am interested in the conversation around generational change. Every conference has a tagline, last time it was women and now it's generational change. I suspect that this is going to be the proxy tagline that will guide the conference. Qaanitah Hunter, Political editor - News24

Sunday Times political editor Sibongakonke Shoba looks at how David Mabuza conducts his business and who might run for the top six.

David Mabuza always plays his cards close to his chest and in Nasrec he shocked us, we thought he was supporting a particular slate and we know how it turned out. No one really wants to speak out within his grouping about the upcoming conference. Sibongakonke Shoba, Political editor - Sunday Times

Will Lindiwe Sisulu contest? It is difficult to say because she is relying on a grouping that is unhappy with President Cyril Ramaphosa and even with that grouping has not decided who it will support. Sibongakonke Shoba, Political editor - Sunday Times

