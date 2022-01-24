Former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi joins Action SA
Action SA has announced that former Democratic Alliance (DA) Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi joined the team in green.
He left the DA last year after 14 years of being a member to pursue other opportunities.
On Monday morning, Action SA announced, "its big reveal” at a media briefing in Sandton.
ActionSA is known for recruiting figures across the political spectrum, however, many of its leader have at some point were part of the DA.
I am so proud to welcome this young man to @Action4SA.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) January 24, 2022
Bongani Baloyi has served in government for nearly a decade.
He was South Africa's youngest mayor at just 26 in 2013.#ActionSA2024Project is well underway. pic.twitter.com/YwIQHHnp2F
"I had a fantastic journey, but if you aren't inspired by what ActionSA has achieved in such a short space of time, there is something wrong with you."— ActionSA (@Action4SA) January 24, 2022
- @BonganiBaloyiEM pic.twitter.com/2uLxwYo5v3
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
