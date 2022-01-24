Dis-Chem Brain of 702 returns with the same great prizes!





Dis-Chem Brain of 702 kicks off on air next week. That means those wanting to test their general knowledge skills and enter the competition should start doing so now - via the online game here.

This year, the Junior Brain competition calls for children between 12 and 14 to enter and put their brainpower to the test - with a chance of winning R4000 weekly.

Being the new kid on the block but also coming back, it is something I look forward to. Relebogile Mabotja, 702 Presenter

Even as a listener, I listen in and try to answer all the questions with everybody. Relebogile Mabotja, 702 Presenter

you could be chosen to play the Dis-Chem Brain of 702, live on air, for your chance to be crowned the Brain of 702 and walk away with a hefty prize haul.