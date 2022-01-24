'Schools are sitting ducks for criminals,' says Lesufi as vice-principal killed

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:41
We need to expand alternative routes to certification for matrics on the fringe
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Lethiwe Sinodumo Nkosi - The Network Mobiliser at Youth Capital
Today at 14:05
Parenting and Parents - Getting my adult child to move out of the house
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Dr Tshepiso Matentjie - Registered Educational Psychologist and Life Coach
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:20
PRASA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Andiswa Makanda
Today at 15:50
#FixmyJoburg What chance the ‘golden start’ document has of succeeding
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mpho Moerane, MMC of infrastructure
Today at 16:10
Bongani Baloyi jumps ship to join Action SA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Herman Mashaba - President & Founder at Action SA
Today at 16:20
26 000 firearms issued to the police have gone missing between 2005 and 2017
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ian Cameron spokesperson for Action Society
Today at 16:50
Court approves Steinhoff's R25bn settlement
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Rob Rose - at Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
The struggling local sugar industry partners with Shoprite to promote the sale of sugar on their shelves
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Russell - Chairman of SA Canegrowers
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Yolanda Cuba - Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money Rico Schacherl cartoonist and co-creator of the hugely popular Madam & Eve cartoon strip
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rico Schacherl - Cartoonist
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Schools are sitting ducks for criminals,' says Lesufi as vice-principal killed Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the home of slain deputy principal from Phomolong Secondary School. 24 January 2022 12:39 PM
We are relieved that Moodley was not granted parole - Leigh Matthews' father Bongani Bingwa chats to Rob Mathews on the latest parole application by convicted killer Donovan Moodley. 24 January 2022 7:34 AM
Gauteng Hawks arrest Absa employee who defrauded company of over R100m The fraudulent transfers allegedly took place between September and December last year. 23 January 2022 3:29 PM
View all Local
'Generational change' might be a proxy tagline for ANC national conference Political journalists Qaanitah Hunter, Sibongakonke Shoba and Tshidi Madia look at the road map to the African National Congress e... 24 January 2022 12:20 PM
Former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi joins Action SA Baloyi last year left the Democratic Alliance after 14 years of being a member to pursue other opportunities. 24 January 2022 11:48 AM
Should the National State of Disaster be scrapped? Pundits reflect on the National Disaster Act given where the country is in its fight against the coronavirus. 24 January 2022 8:05 AM
View all Politics
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future' The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies. 20 January 2022 8:42 PM
National disaster declared after heavy rains, 'some summer crops written off' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Pieter Taljaard, CEO of Grain SA. 20 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Business
WATCH: News reporter getting hit by a car during live broadcast goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 January 2022 8:22 AM
How to use a gap year to your benefit Warriors Academy founder Rudi Viljoen says there are important things to do in a gap year. 20 January 2022 3:22 PM
Politicians have stolen the theatre, they are now the actors - Pieter-Dirk Uys The social activist tells Clement Manyathela that he never thought Evita Bezuidenhout would last more than one show. 20 January 2022 11:14 AM
View all Lifestyle
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
View all Sport
Twitter thread on what things we should keep from Covid has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 January 2022 8:31 AM
Wife catching husband watching videos of women dancing goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 January 2022 8:28 AM
5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022 The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it! 21 January 2022 5:27 PM
View all Entertainment
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB. 20 January 2022 7:41 PM
How different is it to drive an electric car? What mental adjustments should you make when moving from petrol to electric cars? 17 January 2022 12:07 PM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments. 17 January 2022 7:52 PM
'Eskom must not be allowed to punish consumers for its failures' Bruce Whitfield interviews Melanie Veness (Association of South African Chambers) and energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 January 2022 6:24 PM
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?' Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money Show 13 January 2022 8:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Schools are sitting ducks for criminals,' says Lesufi as vice-principal killed

24 January 2022 12:39 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi
Phomolong Secondary Shool
Thembisile Ngendane
murdered deputy principal

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the home of slain deputy principal from Phomolong Secondary School.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is visiting the family of Phomolong Secondary's murdered deputy principal, Thembisile Ngendane, to convey his condolences on Monday.

Last week, the 50-year-old was shot dead while driving out of the school gates in the East of Johannesburg.

RELATED: It is a problem of choice, not availability of school spaces - Panyaza Lesufi

Police said that the three criminals who opened fire were still at large.

Mandy Wiener chats to Lesufi to give more insight on his visit.

The family want answers and are urging us to work the police to catch the perpetrators. We remain hopeful that they will be arrested.

Panyaza Lesufi, MEC - Gauteng Education

Schools are sitting ducks for criminals and we urge law-enforcement officers to give us support.

Panyaza Lesufi, MEC - Gauteng Education

Listen below to the full conversation:




24 January 2022 12:39 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi
Phomolong Secondary Shool
Thembisile Ngendane
murdered deputy principal

More from Local

We are relieved that Moodley was not granted parole - Leigh Matthews' father

24 January 2022 7:34 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Rob Mathews on the latest parole application by convicted killer Donovan Moodley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng Hawks arrest Absa employee who defrauded company of over R100m

23 January 2022 3:29 PM

The fraudulent transfers allegedly took place between September and December last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Being cheated on leaves a person feeling rejected - Clinical psychologist

23 January 2022 9:45 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Khosi Jiyane on how people react when relationships end because of infidelity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Patrick Shai a ‘compassionate human rights and gender activist’: Commission

23 January 2022 8:53 AM

While the entertainment fraternity mourns the loss of veteran actor Patrick Shai, the Commission for Gender Equality says South Africa has lost a compassionate human rights and gender activist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Financial independence is a journey - Certified financial planner

23 January 2022 8:50 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane has a discussion with Paul Roelofse on how people can achieve financial independence and be debt free.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccine for Omicron could be adaptation of existing vaccines - Epidemiologist

23 January 2022 8:22 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Epidemiologist Dr Jo Barnes on the possibility of vaccines for all COVID-19 variants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africans mourn death of legendary actor Patrick Shai

22 January 2022 4:26 PM

In a short statement, the veteran actor's family confirmed the news of his passing on Saturday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Legendary South African actor Patrick Shai has passed away

22 January 2022 1:27 PM

The family of veteran actor Patrick Shai confirmed his passing on Saturday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Not completing Grade 12 is not end of road - Educational psychologist

22 January 2022 10:04 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Educational psychologist Landi Blok van Cronesteyn to reflect on disappointing matric results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Helping your child set realistic goals

22 January 2022 10:02 AM

Parenting and Human potential expert Nikki Bush reflects on how parents can assist their children in setting goals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Generational change' might be a proxy tagline for ANC national conference

Politics

'Schools are sitting ducks for criminals,' says Lesufi as vice-principal killed

Local

Former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi joins Action SA

Politics

EWN Highlights

Phumolong Secondary pupils call for justice after deputy principal gunned down

24 January 2022 1:12 PM

ActionSA's Bongani Baloyi: 'We've got one enemy and that enemy is the ANC'

24 January 2022 12:59 PM

WC ANC calls on Premier Winde to give reason for MEC Fritz's suspension

24 January 2022 12:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA