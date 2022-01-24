'Schools are sitting ducks for criminals,' says Lesufi as vice-principal killed
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is visiting the family of Phomolong Secondary's murdered deputy principal, Thembisile Ngendane, to convey his condolences on Monday.
Last week, the 50-year-old was shot dead while driving out of the school gates in the East of Johannesburg.
RELATED: It is a problem of choice, not availability of school spaces - Panyaza Lesufi
Police said that the three criminals who opened fire were still at large.
Mandy Wiener chats to Lesufi to give more insight on his visit.
The family want answers and are urging us to work the police to catch the perpetrators. We remain hopeful that they will be arrested.Panyaza Lesufi, MEC - Gauteng Education
Schools are sitting ducks for criminals and we urge law-enforcement officers to give us support.Panyaza Lesufi, MEC - Gauteng Education
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Local
We are relieved that Moodley was not granted parole - Leigh Matthews' father
Bongani Bingwa chats to Rob Mathews on the latest parole application by convicted killer Donovan Moodley.Read More
Gauteng Hawks arrest Absa employee who defrauded company of over R100m
The fraudulent transfers allegedly took place between September and December last year.Read More
Being cheated on leaves a person feeling rejected - Clinical psychologist
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Khosi Jiyane on how people react when relationships end because of infidelity.Read More
Patrick Shai a ‘compassionate human rights and gender activist’: Commission
While the entertainment fraternity mourns the loss of veteran actor Patrick Shai, the Commission for Gender Equality says South Africa has lost a compassionate human rights and gender activist.Read More
Financial independence is a journey - Certified financial planner
Refiloe Mpakanyane has a discussion with Paul Roelofse on how people can achieve financial independence and be debt free.Read More
Vaccine for Omicron could be adaptation of existing vaccines - Epidemiologist
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Epidemiologist Dr Jo Barnes on the possibility of vaccines for all COVID-19 variants.Read More
South Africans mourn death of legendary actor Patrick Shai
In a short statement, the veteran actor's family confirmed the news of his passing on Saturday morning.Read More
Legendary South African actor Patrick Shai has passed away
The family of veteran actor Patrick Shai confirmed his passing on Saturday morning.Read More
Not completing Grade 12 is not end of road - Educational psychologist
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Educational psychologist Landi Blok van Cronesteyn to reflect on disappointing matric results.Read More