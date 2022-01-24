How a second-chance programme can help you conquer matric
Thousands of 2021 matriculants are preparing for their first university academic year.
But what options are available for learners who might have not passed matric?
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Network Mobiliser from the Youth Capital Lethiwe Sinodumo Nkosi.
Education is part of the important journey in a young person as they get ready to enter into the labour market. Having a matric certificate is a great signal to prospective employers that you are ready to work.Lethiwe Sinodumo Nkosi, The Network Mobiliser - Youth Capital
A matric certificate is really is an important achievement for a young person and as you have noted, there is a second chance matric programme by the Department of Basic Education; it allows them to get their matric second round.Lethiwe Sinodumo Nkosi, The Network Mobiliser - Youth Capital
The second-chance programme is the only existing way to get your matric certificate if you were not able to get it.Lethiwe Sinodumo Nkosi, The Network Mobiliser - Youth Capital
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Ahmed Kajee/EWN
