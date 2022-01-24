Prasa clarifies R130-million festive season deal, says Sunday Times got it wrong
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) says Sunday Times got it wrong when it reported that Prasa used R130-million to run services during the festive season.
It is reported that the deal worth R130 million was finalised just days after the agency fired its group CEO Zolani Matthews.
John Perlman speaks to Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda about this.
The value of the contract is R130 million for 11 months so now we are waiting for the invoice to look at this particular month of December for how much was it.Andiswa Makanda, Spokesperson - Prasa
For a cost estimate, we are looking at R9 million but obviously before we make payments we need to make verification and make that were services that were rendered as what we asked for.Andiswa Makanda, Spokesperson - Prasa
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : @PRASA_Group/Twitter
