Shoprite throws SA sugar industry (and its 65 000 employees) a major lifeline
South Africa’s struggling sugar industry is partnering with Shoprite Group to promote the sale of locally produced sugar on its shelves.
The partnership will see the retail behemoth selling only South African sugar in its 1189 Shoprite and Checkers stores across the country.
“We hope to see more retailers and other industry stakeholders follow Shoprite’s example and commitment to helping us secure the future of the industry and its workers,” said SA Canegrowers Chairperson Andrew Russell.
The South African sugar industry directly employs about 65 000 people.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Russell (scroll up to listen).
There are significant imports… Brazil can produce significantly cheaper than the rest of the world… South African sugar is of the highest quality… We can’t compete with Brazil… They have significant government support…Andrew Russell, Chairperson - SA Canegrowers
There are over 21 000 small-scale growers… It really does matter that there is a South African sugar industry…Andrew Russell, Chairperson - SA Canegrowers
We have a very small opportunity to export sugar to preferential markets [EU]… Not nearly as significant as in the past…Andrew Russell, Chairperson - SA Canegrowers
The sugar tax had a significantly negative impact on our industry…Andrew Russell, Chairperson - SA Canegrowers
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Shoprite throws SA sugar industry (and its 65 000 employees) a major lifeline
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_46802291_sugar-cane.html?vti=ncpacrpbdpc2gxlugs-1-97
More from Business
Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results!
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group.Read More
Infrastructure plans? We’ve got ‘em! Infrastructure investment? Not so much...
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairperson at Intellidex.Read More
Steinhoff: 'I’m giving up hope we’ll ever see people brought to justice'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jannie Rossouw (Wits Business School) and Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose.Read More
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa?
Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure OfficeRead More
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost'
Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show.Read More
Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future'
The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies.Read More
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB.Read More
National disaster declared after heavy rains, 'some summer crops written off'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Pieter Taljaard, CEO of Grain SA.Read More
Wesbank is refunding customers it overcharged for more than a decade
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More