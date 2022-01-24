'Many well-known leaders will join ActionSA this year' as Bongani Baloyi arrives
ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont says having the likes of former Midavaal mayor Bongani Baloyi join their party shows what kind of party they are.
Baloyi resigned from the Democratic Alliance in December after serving two terms as mayor of Midvaal.
Speaking to John Perlman, Beaumont says a lot of people a going through a journey when it comes to exploring alternatives to the ANC.
We have people coming in from all different political walks of life and Bongani is an individual who started off in the ANC. What I can tell year about the year 2022, there is a lot of very well-known political leaders in South Africa from all backgrounds who will be signing up to ActionSA.Michael Beaumont, Chairperson - Action SA
What we are already seeing is individuals coming from various political parties and, most importantly, because it doesn't get much information is people coming forth from non-political backgrounds.Michael Beaumont, Chairperson - Action SA
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
