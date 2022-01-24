Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results!

24 January 2022 7:42 PM
by Kabous le Roux
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group (scroll up to listen).

Cuba reviewed “The ONE Thing: The Surprisingly Simple Truth About Extraordinary Results” by Gary Keller and Jay Papasan.

Focus on less. Focus on the things you are really good at, and let the chips fall where they may… What is the most important thing?

Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region - MTN Group
Focus your energy on one thing at a time. © rawpixel/123rf.com

Description on Amazon:

What's your ONE thing?

People are using this simple, powerful concept to focus on what matters most in their personal and work lives.

Companies are helping their employees be more productive with study groups, training, and coaching.

Sales teams are boosting sales.

Churches are conducting classes and recommending for their members.

By focusing their energy on one thing at a time people are living more rewarding lives by building their careers, strengthening their finances, losing weight and getting in shape, deepening their faith, and nurturing stronger marriages and personal relationships.

YOU WANT LESS.

You want fewer distractions and less on your plate.

The daily barrage of e-mails, texts, tweets, messages, and meetings distract you and stress you out.

The simultaneous demands of work and family are taking a toll.

And what's the cost?

Second-rate work, missed deadlines, smaller paycheques, fewer promotions - and lots of stress.

AND YOU WANT MORE.

You want more productivity from your work.

More income for a better lifestyle.

You want more satisfaction from life, and more time for yourself, your family, and your friends.

NOW YOU CAN HAVE BOTH ― LESS AND MORE.

In The ONE Thing, you'll learn to:

  • cut through the clutter
  • achieve better results in less time
  • build momentum toward your goal
  • dial down the stress
  • overcome that overwhelmed feeling
  • revive your energy
  • stay on track
  • master what matters to you

The ONE Thing delivers extraordinary results in every area of your life - work, personal, family, and spiritual.

WHAT'S YOUR ONE THING?


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results!




