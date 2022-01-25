Centralisation of SSA will make it easier to abuse - Prof Jane Duncan
University of Johannesburg Journalism professor Jane Duncan says the decisive move by President Cyril Ramaphosa to absorb the State Security Agency (SSA) into the Presidency could have its powers abused by a future president.
Bongani Bingwa chats to University of Johannesburg Journalism professor Jane Duncan on concerns over the State Security Agency.
My concern is to what extent has this arrangement being future proofed? It may well be that the president has the best of intentions, in having made this quick decision.Jane Duncan, Journalism professor - UJ
But what happens if we land up with a future president that was like our previous president, we could end up with abuse of the agency. As the centralisation of the SSA will make it easier to abuse the agency.Jane Duncan, Journalism professor - UJ
Listen below to the full conversation:
