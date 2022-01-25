COVID-19 vaccines have no impact on women fertility - Helen Rees





Executive Director Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute and SAPRA Board chairperson Helen Rees says COVID-19 vaccines do not put women's reproductive health at risk.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Rees is responding to the Commission for Gender Equality recent stance on mandatory vaccinations.

We know that in some women, there is a slight extension of length in the menstrual cycle, but is just usually for one cycle and it goes back to normal. But what we do know is that there are no impacts from vaccines on fertility. Helen Rees, Executive director - Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute

Women in clinical trials who have been vaccinated have the same levels of normal fertility as unvaccinated women. Helen Rees, Executive director - Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute

