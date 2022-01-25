COVID-19 vaccines have no impact on women fertility - Helen Rees
Executive Director Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute and SAPRA Board chairperson Helen Rees says COVID-19 vaccines do not put women's reproductive health at risk.
RELATED: Mandatory jabs can increase vaccine uptake by 20% - Prof Keymanthri Moodley
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Rees is responding to the Commission for Gender Equality recent stance on mandatory vaccinations.
We know that in some women, there is a slight extension of length in the menstrual cycle, but is just usually for one cycle and it goes back to normal. But what we do know is that there are no impacts from vaccines on fertility.Helen Rees, Executive director - Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute
Women in clinical trials who have been vaccinated have the same levels of normal fertility as unvaccinated women.Helen Rees, Executive director - Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_163358540_young-girl-wearing-blue-protective-mask-getting-ready-to-be-vaccinated-vaccination-campaign-vaccine-.html?vti=mrv0lei029qhxqv41l-1-25
More from Politics
Friends and families grabbed cash, SIU finds 62% of Covid-19 contracts irregular
Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says proper procurement processes were not followed in granting those contracts.Read More
Bongani Baloyi: I have never seen myself as anybody's victim
New ActionSA member Bongani Baloyi talks about the party and why he left the Democratic Alliance.Read More
Centralisation of SSA will make it easier to abuse - Prof Jane Duncan
Bongani Bingwa chats to University of Johannesburg Journalism professor Jane Duncan on concerns over the State Security Agency.Read More
'Many well-known leaders will join ActionSA this year' as Bongani Baloyi arrives
ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont says a number of people are joining the party and more are coming.Read More
'Generational change' might be a proxy tagline for ANC national conference
Political journalists Qaanitah Hunter, Sibongakonke Shoba and Tshidi Madia look at the road map to the African National Congress elective conference.Read More
Former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi joins Action SA
Baloyi last year left the Democratic Alliance after 14 years of being a member to pursue other opportunities.Read More
Should the National State of Disaster be scrapped?
Pundits reflect on the National Disaster Act given where the country is in its fight against the coronavirus.Read More
We are relieved that Moodley was not granted parole - Leigh Matthews' father
Bongani Bingwa chats to Rob Mathews on the latest parole application by convicted killer Donovan Moodley.Read More
Deepening divisions, factionalism in ANC threat to democratic gains - Ramaphosa
The president delivered the closing address at the party's national executive council Lekgotla which took place over the weekendRead More