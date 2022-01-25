Streaming issues? Report here
Friends and families grabbed cash, SIU finds 62% of Covid-19 contracts irregular

25 January 2022 12:54 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
SIU
irregular
Covid 19
PPE
digital vibes

Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says proper procurement processes were not followed in granting those contracts.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says 62% of the contracts investigated were irregular.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa authorising the release of the final report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on dubious contracts relating to the country's Covid-19 response on Tuesday.

RELATED: Digital Vibes: Mkhize may have committed acts of criminality - SIU

The SIU investigated over 5,000 contracts awarded to 3,066 service providers worth more than R14 billion.

Mandy Wiener chats to Kganyago to give more insight on the report.

The other 38% of the contracts had nothing, it was contracts that were thrown to us, thinking that we will find something.

Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - SIU

Most of the contracts were not given in line with procurement processes and most of those contracts were given to friends and families of people that were involved.

Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - SIU

Listen below to the full conversation:




